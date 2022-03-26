How to acquire the Hourglass in Tunic

There are plenty of tools to find in Tunic. The Hourglass is arguably the most useful when it comes to battling. Players can use the Hourglass to slow down time once it has been obtained. Slowing down time and creating space in a battle is quite the advantage.

However, the magical item isn't available right at the start of the game. Players will have to hunt it down. A mysterious and well-guarded cave in the southwestern portion of the Overworld is where the Hourglass sits.

Where to find the Hourglass in Tunic

While it is not immediately available in Tunic, players can get their hands on the Hourglass tool quite early. This will help the little fox in some of the toughest battles the game has to offer.

Here is how players can find the Hourglass and add it to their magical arsenal of weapons and devices:

Visit the land bridges in the southern part of the Overworld

There are hidden fairies, caves, and other treasures in these locations

Find the cave directly beneath the southwestern land bridge

Enter the cave and prepare for water

The cave is flooded so players will have to swim through the water

Swim all the way to the end of the cavern to find a chest

Be careful to avoid the turrets guarding the location

Open the chest at the top of the blue steps

The Hourglass is inside, which will be added to the player's inventory

There isn't much danger in finding the Hourglass, aside from the turrets in the cave. It can be very helpful in a variety of situations, all depending on the player's playstyle.

Best ways to use the Hourglass in Tunic

When obtained, players can use the Hourglass at the cost of MP whenever they want. It can be used for personal gains in the Overworld or to slow down time in a tough boss battle.

Here are some of the best ways in which players can put it to use:

In battle for more time to react

For switching out items or charms in combat

Set up bombs or traps in combat

Help with finishing timed puzzles

Brightening dark places with the blue hue on screen for hard-to-see puzzles or items

There are quite a few different scenarios where the Hourglass can assist. It is definitely one of the top tools for Tunic players to obtain and should be used generously.

Edited by Mayank Shete