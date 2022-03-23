TUNIC is the latest action-adventure game from Finji featuring the adventures of an anthropomorphic fox in the world of the unknown. Despite the game having a linear storyline, every aspect is scattered across its entire world in the form of secrets and puzzles.

As a result, players will require up to 12 to 14 hours to complete the main storyline alone. Based on the numbers available on howlongtobeat.com, players who wish to play out all the extras and the main storyline can expect to complete the game in 15-17 hours.

Completionists can take as long as 17 to 20 hours who wish to explore every aspect of the game. However, rushed gameplay can be done in 11 hours by simply completing the game's main objectives.

How long does it take to beat TUNIC?

The main objective of TUNIC is to locate long-lost treasures that have the potential to defy death. Naturally, getting there would take the overcome of many hurdles and an exceptional journey of exploration.

As a result, the time taken by a player becomes subjective.

Every part of the game's world is explorable from the beginning. However, players will not have the appropriate tools and weapons to progress within those areas. This will urge players to go back, explore easier areas, get equipped with better weapons, and eventually return to the harder places to conquer.

Completionists might take between 18 and 21 hours if they wish to explore every aspect and unravel every secret from the game.

The time taken to complete the game also depends on several factors like skill, the number of times the fox dies, and how long a player needs to solve a puzzle. The game has the potential to frustrate players with boss fights and figuring out secret pathways despite having a simplistic look.

The lack of proper instructions also leads to the manual discovery of every item in the game, thereby consuming time.

Different playstyle times for TUNIC (Screenshot via howlongtobeat.com)

Players used to Souls games like Elden Ring might find it easier and eventually complete the game faster. For beginners, there are several guides available to help with the progress of TUNIC.

If players find the game too complicated, the "No Fail" mode can be turned on from the settings menu, making the protagonist invincible. This mode is perfect for players who want to explore, look for secrets, and have fun with the game.

TUNIC is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass from the first day. It was released on March 16, 2022, worldwide.

