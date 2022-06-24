How to activate the Easter egg song on Shi No Numa in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Developers hide Easter Eggs in their games all the time, and Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies isn't any different. Despite Zombies only being out for a hot minute, players have managed to find several Easter Eggs already in the form of songs.

On the Shi No Numa map, there are at least two Easter Egg songs players can perform complicated steps to activate. One of the songs is "Samantha's Sorrow," and the other is "The One."

Should Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies fans wish to uncover these Easter Eggs themselves, we've gathered the steps for finding both.

At least two easter egg songs can be activated on Shi No Numa map in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

How to activate “Samantha’s Sorrow” easter egg song on Shi No Numa

Samatha's Sorrow debuted quite some time ago, as far back as Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies. It, too, was an Easter Egg song that players could find, but on Gorod Krovi.

For Call of Duty: Vanguard, Samantha's Sorrow can be activated on Shi No Numa and is just as involved as it was in the past. To best find the Easter Egg, bring a gun with a large ammo clip. Here is what players must do to find the first of two known Easter Egg songs:

Step 1 : Enter the Fishing Hut.

: Enter the Fishing Hut. Step 2 : Fire at 4 of the pans; they're hanging on the walls.

: Fire at 4 of the pans; they're hanging on the walls. Step 3 : Locate the pile of hay.

: Locate the pile of hay. Step 4 : As soon as you interact with the pile of hay, run outside and run towards the nearby bridge. Samantha Dolls spawn along the railings of the bridge.

: As soon as you interact with the pile of hay, run outside and run towards the nearby bridge. Samantha Dolls spawn along the railings of the bridge. Step 5 : Shoot every single Samantha Doll.

: Shoot every single Samantha Doll. Step 6: Enter the Fishing Hut again and speak to the Samantha Doll. The song will now play.

In addition to the Easter Egg, players will also earn a Max Ammo Power-Up for free. In the future, it's worth doing again in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies just for the free upgrade.

How to activate “The One” easter egg song on Shi No Numa

"The One" is twice as old as Samantha's Sorrow, debuting as far back as Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies. Funny enough, The One was used for the Shi No Numa map from Call of Duty: World at War Zombies.

It is probably best to activate this Easter Egg when there is downtime. Here is how players can find the other Easter Egg song on Shi No Numa in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies:

Step 1 : Enter the Comm Room and take the path on the right, through the hole in the wall.

: Enter the Comm Room and take the path on the right, through the hole in the wall. Step 2 : Immediately turn left, and you'll see a telephone on a small desk lit by a lamp.

: Immediately turn left, and you'll see a telephone on a small desk lit by a lamp. Step 3: Use the Interact button on the phone. It will ring, and the song starts to play.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies fans might be quick to note that this version of The One does not include Elena Siegman's vocals, which is a crying shame. Season 4 is still unfolding, so more may be found in the coming weeks.

