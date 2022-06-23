"Definitely an improvement": Fans react to changes in Caldera in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone has received significant changes with the release of the Season 4 update. From the new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map to Caldera, the player base is experiencing a lot of brand new content.
Players are feeling nostalgic with the arrival of Verdansk's Storage Town on the south-west side of Mines in Caldera. Quite a few micro-points-of-interest (POI) have been added to various locations on the map.
Along with this, the map has received more upheaval due to a 50% decrease in the amount of vegetation, thus giving better visibility throughout the map.
As usual, the opinion of the player base is split over these changes. While some are welcoming the new changes that have come to the map, others are not as excited about it, with some being irritated with new glitches that have popped along with the new update.
Call of Duty fan base reacts to new changes in Caldera
With the release of the Mercenaries of Fortune patch, the fan base is split over the changes that have come to Caldera.
One player who goes by Twitter username FlankFacts has reacted quite positively to the changes, especially regarding the prunning of vegetation on the map. They also praised the placement location of Storage Town on the southwest side of Mines.
However, not everyone is hyped up about the new changes. Twitter user bobyeet has complained about the spawn location of Storage Town. They explained that when players die, they respawn all the way over in Village, which is on the western side of Storage Town.
This has led to players camping on the hillside near it. Thus, more fighting is happening outside of Storage Town than inside it.
Another player has reacted with similar sentiments to that of bobyeet, further protesting that they were respawned even further south, at the Airfield. They also agreed to the observation that the majority of the fighting is happening outside the Storage town, not inside it.
Not everyone is discontent about the new changes. Twitter user Lara W is happy with the new visibility improvement on the map. Players are happy about better ground loot and easier fights at Peak, which was a hotspot last season. They also added that the bugs are part and parcel of an update and will get solved in later patches.
Tweet user 'Geeked FT' has every right to be furious as during their first match of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, their loadout spawned under the surface of the map, where they couldn't access it.
Additionally, players aren't happy about planes being back at Caldera. They were introduced to the game during the 'Operation Monarch' event and were subsequently removed.
But with the Call of Duty season 4 update, they are back and can be found on the Airfield, ready to help players out with quick repositioning around the map. Fans of aerial combat can definitely enjoy a dogfight over Caldera.
As observed, the reaction of the Call of Duty Warzone player base regarding the various changes to the Caldera is mixed. While some have wholeheartedly welcomed the new changes, others are not so happy about them.
Let's hope that the developers will look into the various bugs that have popped with the new update and roll out a quick patch.