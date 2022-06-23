"Definitely an improvement": Fans react to changes in Caldera in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone has received significant changes with the release of the Season 4 update. From the new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map to Caldera, the player base is experiencing a lot of brand new content.

Players are feeling nostalgic with the arrival of Verdansk's Storage Town on the south-west side of Mines in Caldera. Quite a few micro-points-of-interest (POI) have been added to various locations on the map.

Along with this, the map has received more upheaval due to a 50% decrease in the amount of vegetation, thus giving better visibility throughout the map.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone I didn't have a chance to try the updated version of Caldera for myself today, what's everyones thoughts on the new micro POI's and 50% reduction in vegetation for the main Warzone map? I didn't have a chance to try the updated version of Caldera for myself today, what's everyones thoughts on the new micro POI's and 50% reduction in vegetation for the main Warzone map?

As usual, the opinion of the player base is split over these changes. While some are welcoming the new changes that have come to the map, others are not as excited about it, with some being irritated with new glitches that have popped along with the new update.

Call of Duty fan base reacts to new changes in Caldera

With the release of the Mercenaries of Fortune patch, the fan base is split over the changes that have come to Caldera.

FlankFacts @FlankFacts @ModernWarzone I played a few games and I definitely think the -50% vegetation is a huge W. Also storage town was placed in the perfect location. @ModernWarzone I played a few games and I definitely think the -50% vegetation is a huge W. Also storage town was placed in the perfect location.

One player who goes by Twitter username FlankFacts has reacted quite positively to the changes, especially regarding the prunning of vegetation on the map. They also praised the placement location of Storage Town on the southwest side of Mines.

bobyeet @bobyeet20 @ModernWarzone Overall it’s been good but the storage town spawns are wack. When you die you respawn all the way over village and it impossible to land on storage town which’s resulted people camping the hill beside it. There’s more fighting happening outside of storage town than inside of it. @ModernWarzone Overall it’s been good but the storage town spawns are wack. When you die you respawn all the way over village and it impossible to land on storage town which’s resulted people camping the hill beside it. There’s more fighting happening outside of storage town than inside of it.

However, not everyone is hyped up about the new changes. Twitter user bobyeet has complained about the spawn location of Storage Town. They explained that when players die, they respawn all the way over in Village, which is on the western side of Storage Town.

This has led to players camping on the hillside near it. Thus, more fighting is happening outside of Storage Town than inside it.

7ĂmòØōÐ.K ÅłÄwãðhı 🏴‍☠️ @7amoOodAlawadhi @bobyeet20

I was playing with Randoms one of them was in airfield and others joined me in storage and when enemies wiped us from Village or camping the hills near storage.

spawned far from there 2 Airfield

there was almost not fight inside but outside @ModernWarzone I 100% agree with U..this happened 2 meI was playing with Randoms one of them was in airfield and others joined me in storage and when enemies wiped us from Village or camping the hills near storage.spawned far from there 2 Airfieldthere was almost not fight inside but outside @bobyeet20 @ModernWarzone I 100% agree with U..this happened 2 meI was playing with Randoms one of them was in airfield and others joined me in storage and when enemies wiped us from Village or camping the hills near storage.spawned far from there 2 Airfieldthere was almost not fight inside but outside

Another player has reacted with similar sentiments to that of bobyeet, further protesting that they were respawned even further south, at the Airfield. They also agreed to the observation that the majority of the fighting is happening outside the Storage town, not inside it.

Lara W @lara_w1995 @ModernWarzone It’s a lot better. Better visibility - Better ground loot - Easier fights up to peak - storage town is a W. There’s a couple of bugs like the respawn one but can’t complain. There will always be bugs that have to be patched in every game. Overall season 4 is a W! @ModernWarzone It’s a lot better. Better visibility - Better ground loot - Easier fights up to peak - storage town is a W. There’s a couple of bugs like the respawn one but can’t complain. There will always be bugs that have to be patched in every game. Overall season 4 is a W!

Not everyone is discontent about the new changes. Twitter user Lara W is happy with the new visibility improvement on the map. Players are happy about better ground loot and easier fights at Peak, which was a hotspot last season. They also added that the bugs are part and parcel of an update and will get solved in later patches.

Geeked FT @StrictlyGeeked @ModernWarzone Literally my very first game of season 4 just now my loadout spawned under the map to where you can’t get it. @ModernWarzone Literally my very first game of season 4 just now my loadout spawned under the map to where you can’t get it.

Tweet user 'Geeked FT' has every right to be furious as during their first match of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, their loadout spawned under the surface of the map, where they couldn't access it.

Additionally, players aren't happy about planes being back at Caldera. They were introduced to the game during the 'Operation Monarch' event and were subsequently removed.

But with the Call of Duty season 4 update, they are back and can be found on the Airfield, ready to help players out with quick repositioning around the map. Fans of aerial combat can definitely enjoy a dogfight over Caldera.

As observed, the reaction of the Call of Duty Warzone player base regarding the various changes to the Caldera is mixed. While some have wholeheartedly welcomed the new changes, others are not so happy about them.

Let's hope that the developers will look into the various bugs that have popped with the new update and roll out a quick patch.

