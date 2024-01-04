How to add custom tunes to your Boombox in Lethal Company

Zeekerss' indie, co-op game Lethal Company has increased in popularity since its release in 2023. It has a dedicated community now that has generated a myriad of mods that you can download to make your journey to the many moons more enjoyable and unique. You must also employ various tools to explore the planets and collect scraps to satisfy the quota.

You can purchase a few items with the credits you earn by selling salvaged scraps. One of these is the Boombox, which allows you to distract monsters or listen to music with your buddies. While it has just five songs available by default, there is a mod that allows you to add more songs to it based on your preferences.

This article will guide you on how to add more songs to the Boombox that you can blast while visiting the various moons.

How to download and install the Boombox mod for Lethal Company

The mod allows you to listen to your music (Image via Thunderstore)

Collecting and selling scraps for credits is this game's core mechanic, but this can be made fun with some music. You need either of these mods to listen to your own music via the Boombox — Boombox Controller and Custom Boombox Music. You can download either using the links below.

Custom Boombox Music mod download

Boombox Controller mod download

To install the mod you downloaded, just copy and paste all its contents into your Lethal Company directory. If you have trouble finding the game directory, follow the following steps:

Open Steam and select Lethal Company

Right-click on it and go to Manage

Select Browse Local Files

This will give you access to the game directory, where you can paste the mod. Remember, your friends will also need to install one of the aforementioned extensions if they want to listen to custom songs from your Boombox.

How to add use either Boombox mod in Lethal Company to listen to custom music

Boombox Controller

Once you have the Boombox Controller mod installed, the process of adding music to the Boombox is straightforward. This extension functions like any Discord music bot, so you will need to type the following command in the in-game chat and hit Enter:

/bplay (add the URL of the song you want to listen to)

The mod accepts links from various sources, including YouTube, Spotify, etc. If you have purchased the Boombox, this extension will play the music you have selected for you and your friends.

Custom Boombox Music

For the second mod, use the following steps:

After you have copied and pasted the downloaded mod content to your Lethal Compay folder, run the game once.

Now, add the MP3, OGG, or WAV versions of the songs you want to listen to in-game in this folder in the Lethal Company directory: BepInEx/Custom Songs/Boombox Music.

The mod should start working, and the song you have selected will be played in the Boombox once you have purchased it using credits.

Hopefully, with these mods, your game experience of hunting for scraps will be more enjoyable. If you want to know more about the game, you can check out the dedicated Lethal Company section of Sportskeeda.