How to add friends in Lost Ark

An MMORPG like Lost Ark can bring together players from all over the world to conquer the game.

Whether you meet someone online by looking for a friend to play with or you want to join up with a buddy of yours in real life, the recently released western version of Smilegate's hit MMO lets that happen.

To play with a friend, you can't just invite them off of Steam like other games allow. You will need to add them to your in-game list and invite them to play together.

How to play with friends in Lost Ark

The Community tab has all of your friend adding needs (Image via Smilegate)

There are a few ways that you can add a friend to your friends list in Lost Ark. The first step is to load into the game and go to the Community section. This can be found on the bottom right of the screen.

Click on the Friends open and navigate to the Request tab. This is where you can enter your friend's character's name. Type it in and confirm that you want to send them a request.

If your friend is one you met while adventuring through the world of Lost Ark, you can interact with their character to become their friend in-game. Hover your mouse over them.

Hold down Control and then right-click with the mouse. An interaction menu will appear and one of the options is to simply add them as a friend. Click that and a friend request will be sent.

If you are on the receiving end or they aren't sure on how to accept it, that can be done in the Community tab mentioned earlier. The tab will have a red notification dot indicating some sort of action that needs to be taken.

In the Request tab, all incoming and outgoing requests will be available for you to see if one is still pending or to accept/decline one sent your way. After your friend is added, you can invite them to play.

A person on your Friends list will appear in the Friends tab of the Community section. Right-click on their name on that list and select the Invite to Party option. A notification will be sent and they can join you on your journey.

