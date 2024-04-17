How to adopt pets in The Sims 4

With the Cats & Dogs expansion pack, you can create or even adopt pets in Sims 4. Pets are not just furniture or objects; each pet in Sims 4 needs extreme care and adoration. You can witness your virtual pet grow in front of your eyes with proper care. Your Sim can also develop a deep bond with their pets.

The Cats & Dogs expansion is the only successor to other expansions from previous games - The Sims 2: Pets and The Sims 3: Pets. But the pet expansion in The Sims 4 is much more in-depth and immersive. In this guide, we will go through the steps for adopting the perfect pet for your Sim.

Steps to Adopt Pets in Sims 4

There are three main ways to adopt a pet in Sims 4. The first is using the computer or a phone. If you are on a computer, select the “Household” option. In this option, you will see the “Hire a service” sub-option. Clicking on the “Hire a service” and then selecting the “Adopt a dog” or “Adopt a cat” option will initiate the pet adoption procedure.

On the other hand, if you are using a phone, simply select the “Home” option and then the "Call Adoption Agency” option. After contacting the adoption agency, a new menu will pop up. You will be offered a wide selection of pets on this menu from where you can choose the animal you want to pick up.

Another method of adoption in Sims 4 is possibly the most wholesome one. You are bound to find some stray animals roaming the streets of Brindleton Bay. In the game, you can adopt these stray animals. To do this, first, you must strengthen your bond with the animal you want to adopt.

Bonding can be improved with stray animals by offering them their favorite foods and petting them frequently. Once your Sim has befriended the stray adequately, the red text over them will disappear and you can take them to your house. Both dog and cat strays can be adopted in this manner.

The last method for adopting pets in Sims 4 is to simply create one. During the Create A Sim or the CAS you can click on the “Add a Sim” option and then select the "Create a Pet" option. You will be able to customize your pet according to your preferences. You can also mix breeds to create the ideal look for your pet.

