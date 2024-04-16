The developers at EA have planned meticulously for their beloved Life simulator, and it shows on the Sims 4 roadmap for 2024. Since the beginning of the year, Sims 4 has received several updates and patches, offering new content and experiences. However, according to the official Sims 4 roadmap, a lot is yet to arrive by the end of 2024.

On January 11, 2024, EA officially announced the new "Sensationally You" season for the Sims 4 roadmap 2024. This season focuses on bringing more content that will give you more control and freedom for customizing and carving the life of your Sim.

This article will look into everything planned for the Sims 4 roadmap in the early quarter of 2024.

Disclaimer: The roadmap revealed in January only showed the plans for the game until April 2024. With each new reveal, we will be updating this article.

Everything released in Sims 4 Roadmap so far

Castle Estate Kit

If you always dreamed of living the medieval royal life, Castle Estate Kit is just for you. This Kit, released on January 18, 2024, added new medieval exterior architecture, stained glass, entry doors, gothic arches, portcullis, grand entry doors, stackable ornate windows, and grand staircases.

Goth Fashion Kit

The Goth fashion Kit added exactly what it said. With this content pack, players can finally express their edgy side by adding new makeup, clothes, styles, and more, all fashioned in the Gothic aesthetic and black.

Sims Delivery Express (SDX) Drop

Sims Delivery Express drops are free base game content updates released periodically throughout the year. The last SDX drop was in February 2024, which added more in-depth CAS (Create A Sim) options, including the vitiligo skin effect. With this new drop, Sims 4 wanted to let the players have more freedom of expression.

Sparkling Stuff Pack

Also released in February, the Sparkling Stuff pack gives more options for creating custom jewelry in-game. With this pack, players can get all kinds of crystals, stones, and other luxurious items to stylize their Sims in their own royal way.

Celebratory Build Kit

Like the Sparkling Stuff pack, the Celebratory pack also focuses on lavish luxuries. It was released in February 2024 and introduced various party decorations, events, and more.

These are all the kits and content packs that have been released or are planned to be released on Jan-April 2024.

Read More Sims 4 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback