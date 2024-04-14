How to show hidden objects in The Sims 4

While building in The Sims can be fun and engaging, having limited access to a sandbox can be quite annoying, which is why you should learn how to view hidden objects in The Sims 4. Hidden objects are locked behind the debug cheat menu, which is surprisingly easy to access via console commands for all officially supported platforms.

This article provides a breakdown of the methods involved in viewing these hidden objects in The Sims 4.

Viewing hidden objects in The Sims 4

Making use of the debug menu, we can view all hidden objects in The Sims 4 on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. To access this on PC/Mac, follow the steps below:

Boot up your copy of The Sims 4 and launch a save.

Once within the game, press Control + Shift + C (or Command + Shift + C if you are on a macOS device) to bring up the cheat console.

(or Command + Shift + C if you are on a macOS device) to bring up the cheat console. Type in " testingcheats true " and hit the Enter button to enable cheats.

" and hit the Enter button to enable cheats. After the confirmation pops up, head back to the cheat console once again.

Now type in " bb.showhiddenobjects " and press the Enter key.

" and press the Enter key. Type in " bb.showliveeditobjects " and press the Enter key once more.

" and press the Enter key once more. This should now enable hidden objects.

For console users, refer to the steps below:

Press the L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 buttons on your controller simultaneously.

buttons on your controller simultaneously. Use the onscreen keyboard to input the commands as explained above.

To confirm the usage of these commands, you will have to use the X (PlayStation) and A (Xbox) buttons instead of the Enter key.

Follow the rest of the steps mentioned above to proceed.

Remember to exit the cheat console by using the B or O (Xbox and PlayStation respectively) buttons as well.

Viewing hidden objects in The Sims 4 still requires a few additional steps:

Make your way to the build and/or buy menus.

Search for the term " **Debug** ".

". You can find the Debug items (for the hidden objects) by simply scrolling down a list of items.

Debug items will be marked with the **Debug** text to easily differentiate them.

The Sims 4 is a free-to-play social simulator game for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game was initially released on September 2, 2014, as a full-fledged AAA title. The game has since exploded in popularity, with publisher Electronic Arts pushing the game toward a free-to-play model in 2022.

The title continues to receive regular updates and content additions, making it enjoyable to play even in 2024, a whole 10 years after its release.

