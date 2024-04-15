The Sims 4 Pregnancy guide: Everything you need to know

Readers curious about how to start a family in The Sims 4 can refer to our Sims 4 Pregnancy guide below. Much like real life, players can choose to start a family in The Sims 4 after initiating a "WooHoo" between two like-minded, romantically involved partners. Both partners must be adults, with one of them possessing the "Become Pregnant" perk.

There are fine details and nuances to cover for The Sims 4 Pregnancy, which is discussed in the sections below.

The Sims 4 Pregnancy guide: How to get pregnant

Taking a pregnancy test in The Sims 4 (Image via YouTube/GamesKeys)

To try Sims 4 Pregnancy, you will have to initiate a WooHoo. However, a WooHoo does not directly correlate with pregnancy, and has a set of prerequisites:

Both partners must have at least 40% to 50% romantic compatibility and be in a formal relationship (Engaged, Dating, or Married).

Furthermore, one of the partners must have the "Become Pregnant" parameter enabled. The opposite partner must also possess a "Get others pregnant" perk.

Initiating a WooHoo will now have a "Try for Baby" option, which will result in one of the Sims carrying a baby.

Assuming all these parameters are met and executed perfectly, your Sim should soon conceive a child. You can verify the same by guiding your Sim to a toilet and performing the pregnancy test for 15 Simoleons.

Pregnancy odds in The Sims 4

Using the Fertility Massage to boost The Sims 4 Pregnancy odds (Image via YouTube/Simology)

There are multiple odds for The Sims 4 pregnancy, and it can result in rare outcomes such as twins and triplets. A breakdown of these odds is provided below:

The chance to get a single baby in The Sims 4 is 89% .

in The Sims 4 is . Twins have a 10% chance of spawning.

have a chance of spawning. There is a 1% chance of triplets appearing.

There is, however, a way to increase the chances of conceiving twins and triplets. You will either have to use the Fertility Massage treatment (which boosts Fertility for 12 hours) or make sure both your Sims possess the Fertile Reward perk (for 3000 satisfaction points).

The chances of conceiving a boy or a girl can also be manipulated. Boy babies are more likely to spawn if your Sim consumes carrots and listens to Alternative Music, while girl babies have a higher chance of spawning if your Sims consume strawberries and listen to Pop Music instead.

Altering these odds and behaviors further requires the use of cheats.

Who can get pregnant in The Sims 4?

By default, only adult female Sims can become pregnant. Thankfully, it is possible to entirely tweak this behavior using the CAS (Create A Sim) menu. You can adjust the pregnancy options under the gender selection menu to apply the same for male Sims.

It is also possible to choose from "Become Pregnant", "Get Others Pregnant", and "Neither" for your Sims, which are pretty self-explanatory. Keep in mind that Elder Sims cannot possess the "Become Pregnant" perk despite having "Get Others Pregnant" enabled by default.

How to adopt in The Sims 4?

Adopting in The Sims 4 (Image via YouTube/How to Sims)

It is also possible to adopt children instead of opting for the pregnancy route. To adopt a child you must select a Household and click on the "Hire a Service" option via the phone. From here, choose "Adopt a Child" from the drop-down menu.

Choose the child you wish to adopt from the list of Toddlers, Children, or Babies, finalize your decision, and pay $1000 in the process. Keep in mind that adoption does not offer chances of twins or triplets; you can only adopt one child at a time.

The Sim will be recognized as parents to that child with no additional changes.

Other ways to get pregnant in The Sims 4

Getting the alien Sims 4 Pregnancy (Image via YouTube/Santesim)

There are several wacky Sims 4 pregnancy types listed as follows:

Occult : These pregnancies occur between normal human NPCs and the more supernatural variants (such as Vampires and Mermaids). Occult pregnancies proceed as usual, except the child inherits one of the parent's characteristics, which manifests during their teenage years. Keep in mind there can be no "hybrid" Sims as the game does not allow for it. Sims will receive traits from either of the parents. Furthermore, Ghosts and Servos cannot produce biological children.

: These pregnancies occur between normal human NPCs and the more supernatural variants (such as Vampires and Mermaids). Occult pregnancies proceed as usual, except the child inherits one of the parent's characteristics, which manifests during their teenage years. Keep in mind there can be no "hybrid" Sims as the game does not allow for it. Sims will receive traits from either of the parents. Furthermore, Ghosts and Servos cannot produce biological children. Vampire : This requires the Vampires pack to be installed and the "On a Dark Ley-Line" perk to be enabled. This perk greatly increases the odds for a Vampire to spawn, even among non-Vampire partners.

: This requires the Vampires pack to be installed and the "On a Dark Ley-Line" perk to be enabled. This perk greatly increases the odds for a Vampire to spawn, even among non-Vampire partners. Werewolf : This requires the Werewolf pack to be installed. Intimacy with a Werewolf Sim has a 50% chance to spawn a Werewolf baby, which is only noticeable when the child hits their teenage years.

: This requires the Werewolf pack to be installed. Intimacy with a Werewolf Sim has a 50% chance to spawn a Werewolf baby, which is only noticeable when the child hits their teenage years. Alien: This requires the "Get to Work" expansion pack to be preinstalled. Assuming a male Sim has been recently abducted, they can return home with an alien baby (25% chance of occurring). Alien babies appear surprisingly normal, save for possessing special abilities.

That is all there is to cover in The Sims 4 pregnancy guide. Stay tuned for more updates on Sportskeeda.

