Relationships are an important aspect of a life simulation game; thus, knowing how to edit relationships in the Sims 4 comes under the spotlight. As the game progresses with its simulation, relationships let players assist their Sims in their occupations, in their neighborhood, make them fall in love, and engage in various other social activities.

Relationships also help players develop a challenge by letting Sims create families, parents, siblings, etc. This adds depth and realism to the game that players love to embrace. However, newcomers can have trouble when trying to edit relationships in the Sims 4 because the procedure requires cheats to be enabled alongside the CAS mode.

In this article, we will elaborate on how you can edit relationships in the Sims 4.

Edit relationships in The Sims 4: Enable Cheats

Unlocking the option "Modify in CAS" for a specific Sim (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube-How To Sims)

Before using cheats in The Sims 4, gamers must activate them. Fortunately, the process is straightforward but differs depending on the player's platform.

To accomplish this on a PC, use Ctrl + Shift + C. Players may enable cheats on PS and Xbox by pressing all four bumper buttons simultaneously. Finally, on Mac, gamers may enable cheats by pressing Command + Shift +C.

Players can open the cheat console by pressing their platform-appropriate keys and then typing testingcheats true. This will enable cheats for your platform.

Edit relationships in The Sims 4: Activating Relationship Cheats

Editing relationships in the CAS mode (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube-How To Sims)

Open the cheat console by pressing your platform-appropriate keys, typing cas.fulleditmode, and pressing enter. This will let you enter the CAS mode allowing you further changes.

After this, hold the Shift key and Left-click the Sim whose relationship you want to edit. Select the option that says Modify in CAS and click Edit relationships. Now, you can edit relationships from the drop-down menu on your desired Sims.

In addition to this, some cheats can help edit relationships:

Use relationships.create_friends_for_sim to make a new Sim who is already friends with you.

to make a new Sim who is already friends with you. Use relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others to introduce your Sim to each of the neighbors.

to introduce your Sim to each of the neighbors. Use modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName]. [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Friendship_Main to replace X with the value to adjust the friendship level between the two listed Sims. For example, 100 promotes friendship and -100 reduces it.

to replace X with the value to adjust the friendship level between the two listed Sims. For example, 100 promotes friendship and -100 reduces it. Use modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetPetFirstName] [TargetPetLastName] X LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main To adjust the friendship level between a Sim and a pet, replace X with the desired value and edit the relationship.

To adjust the friendship level between a Sim and a pet, replace X with the desired value and edit the relationship. Use modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Romance_Main to replace X with the value to adjust the romance level between the two listed Sims. For example, 100 boosts romance, and -100 reduces it.

Check out our other articles on the Sims 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback