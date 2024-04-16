The Sims 4 Crystal Creations explained

Released in February 2024, Crystal Creations is one of the newest content kits added to the Sims 4. Unlike Sims 4 Expansion packs, Content Kits add new content focusing on a certain theme. It focuses on luxurious amenities such as gems, stones, and jewelry. If you love jewelry and always felt the lack of luxurious cosmetics in Sims 4 makes a game a little dull, Crystal Creations is the ideal kit.

Crystal Creations also introduced the Gemology skill. If you make your Sim learn this skill, they will become proficient in making and customizing jewelry. The jewels and jewelry can be used to affect Sims’ moods, relationships, careers, and more. You can also charge crystals in the moonlight to unlock hidden qualities of the gems in EA’s beloved Simulation game.

What can you do with Crystal Creations Kit in Sims 4?

Become an expert in Gemology with this new kit (Image via EA)

With the Gemlogy skill, you will become an efficient gem carver and jewelry maker. With this skill, you can make various pieces, such as necklaces, bracelets, and engagement rings. You can even learn to make custom jewelry and collectibles. All of your creations can be sold for in-game currencies.

To start your life as a master jewelry maker, you must build the Gemology Table. With this table, you can craft various pieces of jewelry, and with each successful work, your skillset will improve, unlocking even more intricate and complex designs and opportunities. The higher the quality of your creation, the more expensive it will be in the market.

Flaunt your skills in jewelry making (Image via EA)

You can use various metals to make jewelry in Crystal Creations. It includes the usual options like silver and gold as well as unusual metals such as Rose Gold, Death Metal, and Romantium. Various customizations are also available for the gemstone. Currently, 10 kinds of cuts are available for the gemstones, including heart-shaped and plumbob, i.e., Gnome-shaped.

Gemology also is improved by reading the Gemology Skill book. The jewelry made using this skill is not only good for selling or gifting but it also has a special that can affect many things in the game. To do this, charge your crystals in the moonlight using the lunar cycle of the base game.

Once a gem is cut into a gemstone, it can be charged. Once charged, these may show some interesting traits. Most moonlight-charged gems affect the relationships of your Sim with other Sims. The effects can be positive or negative, depending on the gem. Keep in mind that the charge is not permanent while using the gem gradually loses its moonlight.

Crystal Creations pack has also introduced three new gems. These gems are Amber, Jade, and Moonstone. These gems are available alongside 27 other gems in the game right now.

