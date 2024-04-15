To get your Sims down to business, you must learn how to WooHoo in The Sims 4. WooHoo is usually used to refer to a romantic interaction between two Sims, provided they have pre-existing romantic interests in each other. WooHoos offer several benefits to your Sims and a wide range of triggers.

A breakdown of WooHoo in The Sims 4 can be found below, detailing its mechanisms and more.

What is WooHoo in The Sims 4

Executing a WooHoo in The Sims 4 (Image via YouTube/TaZaMaK)

The WooHoo in The Sims 4 is a unique interaction first introduced to the series with The Sims 2. WooHoos can be carried out between two romantically involved Sims, regardless of gender, and are usually indicated by a set of flairs on-screen (such as fireworks and hearts).

WooHoos are beneficial to Sims, boosting both their Social and Fun motives. However, they can decrease your overall Energy and Hygiene to some extent. You can also make your Sims choose the "Try for Baby" option if required.

The WooHoo animation is suggestive but not explicit and usually involves your Sims disappearing behind some furniture (or even leaves) as sparks fly (literally).

All WooHoo locations in The Sims 4

Using the Coffin to WooHoo in The Sims 4 (Image via YouTube/Simingly)

There are plenty of locations to WooHoo in The Sims 4. We have listed them for you:

Backyard Observatory

Bed

Hot Tub

Rocket Ship

Shower

Tent

Sauna

Closet

Party Brush

Coffin

Anywhere as Bats (requires both Sims to be Vampires with Bat Form abilities)

Brindleton Bay's Lighthouse

Pile of Leaves

Sleeping Pod

Money Vault

Mau Pe'lam's waterfall

Dumpster

Dwelling in Black Spire Outpost

Hot Spring

Ice Cave

Animal Shed

Boardwalk Rides

Photo Booth

Treehouse

50–Mile-high-club: How to WooHoo in a Rocketship

Using the Rocketship to WooHoo (Image via YouTube/Simingly)

To unlock the "50-Mile-High-club" achievement in The Sims 4, you must WooHoo in a Rocketship. This naturally involves purchasing a Rocketship first, such as the Steampunk Flyamajig ($5000), which must then be built and prepped for launch.

Next, have your two Sims stand near the Rocketship, and select the "WooHoo with…" option after you click on the spaceship itself. After the interaction ends, the 50-Mile-High-Club achievement will automatically unlock.

Alternatively, it is possible to use the Rocketship at the GeekCon festival (located at the Planet Honey Pop! bar in the Fashion District in San Myshuno on certain Tuesdays) instead. Simply head to the ship and WooHoo with your Sim to avoid the hassle of building the rocket in the first place. Keep in mind that this requires the City Living expansion pack for your Sims 4 install.

What would it be like?: How to WooHoo with a Ghost

You can WooHoo in The Sims 4 with a Ghost (Image via YouTube/TheSimsMan88)

The "What would it be like?" achievement allows your Sim to WooHoo with a Ghost. To begin unlocking this rather curious achievement, you must be familiar with a Ghost. Proceed through your relationship with the Ghost to reach Familiar or Romantic relationship status.

Next, simply head to a favorable spot to "WooHoo With…" and begin the deed. The achievement will unlock shortly.

WooHoo!: How to WooHoo 50 unique non-player Sims

Unlocking the "WooHoo!" achievement requires some extra effort, as you will have to unlock a total of 50 WooHoos in the process. Thankfully, this process does not require you to WooHoo 50 NPCs using a single Sim.

In short, any Sim in a household can WooHoo NPC Sims (who are not part of that household) to add to the counter and ultimately unlock this particular achievement. This will take time (and patience), so be prepared.

