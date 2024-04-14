How to Use The Sims 4 Relationship Cheats

Connections and friendships take a lot of work, and The Sims 4 Relationship Cheats are here to offer a helping hand to players. Such cheats have been built into the game for a purpose, and with a lengthy history of foolproof tricks underlying each game in the series, The Sims 4 wouldn't be complete without some hidden shortcuts.

Cheats may be game-changers for players looking to enhance their abilities, get an advantage, or reduce the amount of effort required. Cheats can be useful since creating connections in The Sims 4 requires a significant amount of effort and time.

This article will take a look at the Sims 4 relationship cheats and explain how to utilize them.

Utilizing The Sims 4 Relationship Cheats

Relationship cheats in the Sims 4 help players save time ingame (Image via Electronic Arts/YouTube-taylorsaurus guides)

Before utilizing cheats in The Sims 4, gamers must enable them. Fortunately, the procedure is basic, but it differs significantly depending on the player's device. To do this on PC players can hit Ctrl + Shift + C. To enable cheats on PS and Xbox, players can press all four bumper buttons together. And finally to enable cheats on Mac players can press Command + Shift + C.

Once cheats are enabled, type any of the following commands into the box that displays to trigger the corresponding effect. In most circumstances, you may disable Sims 4 relationship cheats by reentering them.

As with any cheat, you may wish to create a fresh save in case there are any unexpected consequences. Nobody wants to lose game progression due to an unexpected problem.

The following is a list of Sims 4 Relationship Cheats and how to utilize them:

Use relationships.create_friends_for_sim to make a new Sim who is already friends with you.

to make a new Sim who is already friends with you. Use relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others to introduce your Sim to each of the neighbors.

to introduce your Sim to each of the neighbors. Use modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName]. [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Friendship_Main to replace X with the value to adjust the friendship level between the two listed Sims. For example, 100 promotes friendship and -100 reduces it.

to replace X with the value to adjust the friendship level between the two listed Sims. For example, 100 promotes friendship and -100 reduces it. Use modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetPetFirstName] [TargetPetLastName] X LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main To adjust the friendship level between a Sim and a pet, replace X with the desired value and edit the relationship.

To adjust the friendship level between a Sim and a pet, replace X with the desired value and edit the relationship. Use modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Romance_Main to replace X with the value to adjust the romance level between the two listed Sims. For example, 100 boosts romance, and -100 reduces it.

