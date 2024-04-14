How to turn on free build in The Sims 4

Free build in The Sims 4 refers to a particular game mode that lets players freely build and customize their buildings (along with their furnishings) at will. Enabling free build requires the use of Sims 4 cheats, which can be off-putting for some. Thankfully, it is quite easy to enable on both PC and consoles and brings with it no drawbacks.

Read on to learn more about enabling free build in The Sims 4, and of the modifications possible.

Using cheats to enable free build in The Sims 4

To enable free build in The Sims 4, you will have to follow the list of steps below:

For PC/Mac

Press the Control, C, and Shift keys simultaneously on your Windows PC to launch the cheat console. Mac users will have to use the Command, C, and Shift keys for the same.

Within the cheat console, type and enter "testingcheats on" to enable the usage of cheats.

to enable the usage of cheats. After enabling cheats, head back to the cheat console and type in "bb.enablefreebuild" to finally enable free build for The Sims 4.

to finally enable free build for The Sims 4. It is also recommended to enable "bb.moveobjects on" via the console to gain free movement of objects that would otherwise be restricted by object collision physics.

via the console to gain free movement of objects that would otherwise be restricted by object collision physics. You can also enable "FreeRealEstate On" via the console to build houses without paying up for Simoleons. The cheat can be disabled using the "FreeRealEstate Off" command as well.

For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles

The process remains the same for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (and consequently, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions as well), save for certain tweaks to the control scheme used to access the cheat console.

To access the cheat console, hold together the L1, L2, R1, and R2 buttons. Other than the admittedly cumbersome usage of the on-screen keyboard, there is not much of a difference between the PC and console versions concerning cheats.

The same method can be applied to enable CAS editing in Sims 4 and thereby edit your pre-existing Sims at will.

Are there any restrictions to free build in The Sims 4?

There are no major restrictions to free build in The Sims 4, save for your imagination. Readers can build impressive architectural monuments as they wish, utilizing the tools at their disposal. It is, however, recommended to use both the moveobjects and FreeRealEstate cheats to have an easier time editing.

The Sims 4 was released for Windows PCs on September 5, 2014, as the fourth major title of The Sims series. The game has since garnered a massive following, receiving multiple ports and a gradual transition to a free-to-play model in 2022, supported by a variety of cosmetics and similar microtransactions.