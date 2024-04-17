The Sims 4 Satisfaction Point Cheats: All codes, how to use, and more

The Sims 4 Satisfaction Point cheats are used to artificially boost your Sim's Satisfaction Points. Satisfaction Points refer to a clever little system that rewards players for engaging in activities that stimulate the Sim in question. In a normal, unmodified game, these Points are racked up fulfilling your Sim's "Aspirations", denoted by a series of four tiers.

Completing these tiers will generate Sims 4 Satisfaction Points which accumulate over time - albeit at quite a slow pace. Using cheats is a great way to bypass this limitation and hasten the process.

How to enable cheats in the Sims 4

To enable cheats in The Sims 4, (and thereby access all sorts of unique hacks) you will have to follow the steps below:

Enter the cheat console for your particular platform of choice.

A white console-like drop-down menu should appear.

Type in " testingcheats true " and hit the confirm/Enter key/button to proceed.

" and hit the confirm/Enter key/button to proceed. Cheats will now be enabled and accessible.

Disable cheats using the "testingcheats false" parameter if required.

The button combinations required to access the cheat console across all major platforms are as follows:

PC : Control + Shift + C

: + + Mac : Command + Shift + C

: + + Xbox : LT + RT + LB + RB

: + + + PlayStation: L1 + R1 + L2 + R2

How to enable Sims 4 Satisfaction Point cheats

Generating the Sims 4 Satisfaction Point cheat is rather straightforward. To generate a set number of Points, simply type in "sims.give_satisfaction_points [X]" to the cheat console, where X denotes the points you wish to add. Hit Enter/confirm and proceed.

What can you do with Satisfaction Points in The Sims 4?

Satisfaction Points are mostly used to redeem a set of in-game items in The Sims 4. These can be accessed via the "Reward Store", and include both Potions and Traits that cost Points to purchase. Potions can be used instantly, while Traits confer certain characteristics that enhance and/or add unique mannerisms to a Sim.

For example, the Frugal and Observant Traits enable your Sim to reduce bills by 25% and learn Traits from other Sims respectively, and are quite useful to have during the late game.

This naturally extends into Expansion Packs, which also add a set of Potions and Traits of their own. However, these are otherwise inaccessible - unless you purchase the said DLC pack first.

The Sims 4 is a social life simulation video game from Maxis and Electronic Arts, released for the PC on September 2, 2014. The game has since amassed a large playerbase and is still supported by EA to this day. The Sims 4 underwent a transition to a free-to-play model in 2022, being supported by Expansion Packs and various other microtransactions.

