How to auto run in Fortnite 

Fortnite has so many tips and tricks that it beomes hard to remember them all. There are advanced tactics when it comes to building and shooting, but thankfully, there are easy methods for a lot of things in the game as well. Whether it is a mechanism added to the game, or something that players have discovered on their own, Fortnite can be played to the user's liking.

One of the simplest tricks involves auto running. Auto run is when the Fortnite character just runs forward on its own without any player input. This can be an important mechanic to know if a player needs to travel a long distance across the island without a vehicle.

Auto run in Fortnite

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Auto run in Fortnite is a fairly simple method of continually running in the same direction without having to touch the controller or keyboard. While using a controller, double clicking the left thumbstick will cause the character to auto run. PC uses the same function. Just double click whichever key you use to move forward.

Fortnite players will notice a symbol next to their health and shield bar. What appears is a line of three different shaded running silhouettes. This is how you know that auto run was successfully initiated. Auto run will stay intact as long as the movement buttons or keys are not selected. Opening doors, picking up weapons, shooting, and building can all still take place while auto run is on in Fortnite.

How to turn on auto run in Fortnite

(Image Credit: Forever Classic Games)

While in Fortnite, head to the settings menu, whether from the main area or in a battle royale match. Under the Game section, there will be several subsections. Scroll all the way down to find Control Options. Toward the bottom of the section, toggle Controller Auto-Run to the On option. This will be the same if using a keyboard as well.