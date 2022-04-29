×
How does Automatic Bell Dispenser (ABD) work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has its own ATM in the Automatic Bell Dispenser (Image via Nintendo Life)
Riddhima Pal
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation title, so just like real life, players require money to get by in the game. Bells are the in-game currency in New Horizons, and players need them whenever they wish to buy or sell any item in the game.

However, many beginners are usually confused about where they can get their hands on Bells or make these different purchases. This is where the Automatic Bell Dispenser (ABD) comes into play, as players can use this machine to get an overview of their account balance and also make various purchases.

How to access the Automatic Bell Dispenser in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Automatic Bell Dispensers were introduced in the Animal Crossing franchise with City Folk and have been around ever since. ABDs, which were previously called Bellstops, deposit a 0.05% interest in players' savings accounts at the start of every month.

While in previous iterations of the game, the Automatic Bell Dispensers were run by the Bank of Nintendo, New Horizons sees these machines being operated under the control of the Bank of Nook.

The NOOK STOP is a terminal that provides a variety of services: a shopping catalog, an automatic Bell dispenser (ABD), and a recycle box! #ACNH twitter.com/AC_NewHorizons… https://t.co/P97uvL5VgX

The Automatic Bell Dispenser can be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the Resident Services building. Once players enter the Resident Services building, they will find the Nook Stop Terminal, where they can locate the ABD. At the Nook Stop terminal ABD, players can deposit and withdraw Bells at their convenience.

Furthermore, players can even transport the Automatic Bell Dispenser from inside the Resident Services building. However, it is worth noting that players can only do so once they have progressed slightly in the game.

Players must visit the Nook Stop terminal in the Resident Services building and redeem 9,900 Nook Miles to get their hands on a transportable ABD. Once they have obtained their personal ABD, players can place it wherever they wish, be it in their island's main area or right outside their own island homes.

Automatic Bell Dispensers are quite a useful feature to be included in the Animal Crossing franchise since it makes it easier for players to keep track of their accounts and make transactions whenever necessary. This includes buying and selling items, paying off Tom Nook's mortgage, and a lot more.

