How to beat 13-30 in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Most Cookie Run: Kingdom players start off by focusing all their energy on the adventures of Gingerbrave and his friends in the World Exploration timeline, but then tend to focus more on PvP and Guild Battle. In an effort to amend this, the developers have really amped up the difficulty in newer PvE levels, making them an interesting challenge for fans.

The Episode 13 finale poses a particular challenge among these new levels, where players face off against the "Living Licorice Abyss" boss. Read on to find the team you will have to build to get a three-star clear at this level, every time.

Best Team for Affogato Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Note: This team is tested for three-star clears in Normal, Dark, and Master mode with all Cookies and Treasures maxed out. Results may vary for players who have the same character and resources but have not upgraded all the way. Players using Cookies above Lv. 60 can be expected to clear the level easily.

1) Dark Choco Cookie

Given that Dark Choco has somewhat slipped out of the mainstream in Cookie Run: Kingdom recently, he might seem like an odd choice, but the Charge Cookie is perfect for this particular level. With a full Solid Almond topping to amp up his survivability, his DEF reduction debuff will be able to greatly boost the team's overall DMG numbers.

2) Eclair Cookie

Still one of the most effective DPSs in Cookie Run: Kingdom, Eclair will be doing the heavy lifting in terms of DMG dealing here. Her unique Weakness debuff is also key to ensuring the success of this team, as it greatly adds to both ATK and survivability.

3) Affogato Cookie

Affogato Cookie is a key requirement here, as his "Sweet Scheme" skill will help players repeatedly cleanse the Living Licorice Abyss's poison in battle. The Monocole treasure, along with Affogato's skill, ensures that a large chunk of the Boss's DMG-dealing ability is effectively removed, making it easier for Cookie Run: Kingdom players to clear the level.

4) Vampire Cookie

Vampire Cookie is the second DPS Cookie here, with his insane DMG numbers combined with Eclair's "Book of History" skill helping players get a competitive edge against the Licorice Boss's repeated assaults.

Building the combo between these two DPS's will be especially helpful for Cookie Run: Kingdom players as they can utilize the same in Guild Battle as well for some top-tier results.

5) Cotton Cookie

Given the very DMG-heavy nature of the team, Cotton Cookie is the perfect choice for a Healer, given she can also act as a secondary DMG dealer. Her stun and ATK increase buff is also greatly helpful towards ensuring the team shows consistent results as the level increases in difficulty from Normal to the Master mode.

As mentioned earlier, the Bookseller's Monocle, along with the Old Pilgrim's Scroll and Squishy Jelly Watch treasures, is very important in order to get a three-star clear on this level.

