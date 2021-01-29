How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Arlo is one of the Team GO Rocket leaders that players will have to defeat if they want to challenge Giovanni, the final Team GO Rocket boss.

Defeating Team GO Rocket grunts drop something known as a mysterious component. Collecting six of these will grant trainers a Rocket Radar, which can help trainers track down Team GO Rocket leaders.

This radar shows the nearest leader hideouts on the map, which look like pokestops. On approaching these hideouts, trainers can see the Team GO Rocket leader standing beside these pokestops.

Defeating Arlo in Pokemon GO

Defeating Arlo in Pokemon GO isn't that difficult, provided trainers have the appropriate counters. When it comes to the Pokemon that he uses in his fight, there's a small set of Pokemon he selects from in Pokemon GO.

To defeat Arlo, trainers will have to defeat three of his Pokemon. They will be rewarded with a strange egg and some stardust, among a few other rewards. Furthermore, trainers will also have a chance to catch the Shadow Growlithe after defeating Arlo.

The image below shows the list of Pokemon that Arlo uses in his battles against trainers.

The first Pokemon is always a Growlithe, followed by a Steelix, a Charizard, or a Blastoise. The last one can be a Salamence, a Scizor, or a Dragonite.

He always uses shadow Pokemon, and the image also shows the probability that trainers have of encountering a particular Pokemon while battling Arlo in the game.

Growlithe

Growlithe is the weakest Pokemon on the entire list. Countering this one is pretty easy. Trainers can easily choose from any strong Rock-type or Water-type Pokemon to deal with Growlithe.

Steelix/Charizard/Blastoise

Here's where the fight gets slightly complicated. All these three Pokemon have different counters. For Charizard or Steelix, a strong Ground-type counter would work wonders, but for Blastoise, a strong Electric-type or a Grass-type Pokemon would be necessary.

Scizor/Salamence/Dragonite

The pick gets slightly complicated here as well. However, overall, having a Dragon-type Pokemon should make this fight a little easier for trainers.

An effective team for this fight would be a team of Rhyperior, Salamence, and Kyogre. This combo, again, is subject to vary from trainer to trainer in Pokemon GO.

Also, Arlo has two shields, which he uses to block charged attacks in Pokemon GO. So, effectively using charged attacks early on in the battle can force him to use these shields early so that they don't cause an issue later in the battle.