How to beat Aventurine boss in Honkai Star Rail: Best teams, strategies, and more advice

Honkai Star Rail developers follow a recurring theme of introducing new bosses with every update. With the release of version 2.1 came Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems. While this sly IPC member has been featured as the 5-star character in that patch, he uses a completely different arsenal on the opposing side, something Trailblazers are struggling to deal with.

He currently appears by the end of Cat Among Pigeons Trailblaze Mission in Penacony, so it will take players some time to encounter him. This guide outlines everything there is to know to beat the Aventurine Boss in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best teams to beat Aventurine boss in Honkai Star Rail

Use an Acheron team to defeat the Aventurine boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Brute force has always been a viable option to defeat most Honkai Star Rail boss enemies. It might also work for Aventurine, but you might want to secure a proper victory against this boss. This calls for a dedicated setup.

Since the Aventurine boss in Star Rail is weak against Physical, Ice, and Lightning elements, the following teams should work best against him:

Acheron+ Pela+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

Jing Yuan+ Ruan Mei+ Sparkle+ Fu Xuan

Jingliu+ Bronya+ Ruan Mei+ Fu Xuan

The Acheron team in particular is objectively a lot stronger against Aventurine, as her multi-hit Ultimate serves as the perfect nuke for defeating the bosses. Additionally, Fu Xuan is the perfect sustainer for the specified setups, as she can protect her allies from a lot of the burst damage unleashed by this new contender.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine boss guide strategies and more advice

Aventurine boss fight preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Most Penacony characters in Honkai Star Rail possess a unique set of abilities, and so does Aventurine. The boss form further enhances his combat prowess, which is quite difficult to deal with.

Here are some strategies that will help you beat the Aventurine boss:

The battle against Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems features two phases, in which he has access to a few basic movesets that deal with AoE Imaginary DMG. So, you don’t have to worry about your characters getting insta-killed as long as they have sufficient defensive attributes.

His gambling mode is the most challenging to deal with. Hence, the key here is to end the battle as swiftly as possible with the nuking abilities of DPS units specified under the Teams section.

Save up your character's energy for the big counterplay whenever necessary.

How to win gamble against Aventurine boss

In the first phase, the Aventurine boss challenges one of your characters in a gambling mode consisting of two dice. His ability grows further in the second phase, where he summons four dice while challenging your entire team.

Aventurine in gambling mode (Image via HoYoverse)

In the gambling mode, Aventurine’s number appears on the right, leaving the left panel for your team. With that information in mind, watch out for the following outcomes:

Number higher than Aventurine : You win the gamble to obtain the Ultimate and DMG boosts.

: You win the gamble to obtain the Ultimate and DMG boosts. Equal number : This signifies a draw where either side gains nothing at all.

: This signifies a draw where either side gains nothing at all. Number less than Aventurine: He wins the gamble and deals massive damage to the losing character.

This attack can be extremely lethal, but with a proper game plan, you should be able to avoid getting hit altogether.

You can hit all the dice with an AoE attack. This will yield higher numbers.

For single-target characters, save up their Ultimates to pair them with other attacks to improve the gambling odds.

This sums up everything about the Aventurine boss in Honkai Star Rail.