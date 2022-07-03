How to beat the Blood Orange Bishaten in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players haven’t wasted a second trying to come up with the best strategies to take down some of the beasts in the game. The title was only just released after Nintendo’s Mini Direct, and gamers have already sunk their teeth into the gameplay.

Some of the new monsters in Sunbreak are a little tough to beat up. The Blood Orange Bishaten is a perfect example because if gamers don’t have their dodging skills on point, they’re going to have a really hard time with this fight.

How to beat enemy with fire abilities in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Blood Orange Bishaten is based on a giant mythological Japanese creature. It’s basically a monkey mixed with a bird, but this version, in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, has a couple of other deadly features, most notably sharp teeth and the ability to breathe fire.

Defeating a Blood Orange Bishaten won’t be easy by any means, but here are the basic tips that gamers might want to keep in mind when engaging the monster:

Dodge the Blood Orange Bishaten’s fire attacks.

Aim for the head as often as possible.

Go for the tail if the head isn’t available.

Bring Water elemental weapons if possible.

The big thing gamers will need to watch out for is the Blood Orange Bishaten’s fire breath. This monster also throws fiery projectiles, which can easily inflict Fireblight.

To be extra safe, it would be wise to carry some Nulberries into the fight just to be able to cure Fireblight if need be. The only other way to avoid Fireblight is through excellent dodging.

Slashing weapons work well against the Blood Orange Bishaten (Image via Capcom)

If any gamer wants to go into this fight without Nulberries, they should at least make use of Wirefall. This new mechanic involves the player making use of the Wirebug to dash and dive around the monster in a fight. This is a great way to avoid both Fireblight and taking damage in general.

The Blood Orange Bishaten is most vulnerable at its head, so players will really want to prioritize this spot. Both blunt and slashing weapons deal extra damage to this monster’s head. Slashing weapons also deal bonus damage to the tail, though, so players might want to break out a slashing weapon if they have one.

Also, The Blood Orange Bishaten is weak to Water, so gamers can use Pokemon logic here: use Water to beat the Fire-type. An alternative would be using Thunder elemental weapons, as the Blood Orange Bishaten is weak to those as well.

This Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak battle really comes down to preparation and dodging. If any player doesn’t have one of nullberries or weapons that are very effective against this monster, they will have to be more accurate with their dodging. Make sure to keep an eye on stamina when battling this beast.

This battle should be well worth the pain, though. The Blood Orange Bishaten drops some of the rarest armor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that players won't want to miss out on grabbing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far