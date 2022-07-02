How to beat Garangolm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces a fair few new monsters for players to capture, hunt, and kill for valuable resources like Large Herbivore Bones.

One of the newest additions to the monster roster is the Garangolm, a frighteningly intimidating gorilla. But it is unique; besides being as tall as a three-story house, the Garangolm is also armored to the teeth.

It is a formidable foe, considering it is one of the “Three Lords” of Elgado, the newest location added, along with new features. But it does have weaknesses.

Guide on defeating Garangolm, one of Three Lords, in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

To effectively hurt the Garangolm, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will need to bring:

A weapon that deals Blunt damage (like a hammer)

Any items that deal Blast, Fire, or Thunder damage

That is the bare minimum for damaging the Garangolm. Also, a side note: avoid using ailments since the Garangolm has resistance to them. Stick to dealing the most damage rather than inflicting Paralysis, for example.

The Garangolm will use its entire body and the environment to harm hunters. It slams its fists, body slams, throws boulders, and charges with its chin. The Garangolm can also enhance its hands to deal elemental damage.

Unfortunately, defeating the Garangolm means attacking its arms and head, which are also where it can cause the most problems for hunters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Its hind legs and body should be avoided due to the high defense.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind during the fight:

Use the wirebug as often as possible; the Garangolm is quicker than it looks

Don’t attack the Garangolm from the front

Dodging three times removes blights

A big opportunity to hurt the Garangolm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is when it reinforces its arms. These create temporary armor that, when broken, will cause the Garangolm to fall over.

It’s the perfect moment to whack its head a few times before it recovers.

What gear to bring to beat Garangolm

As mentioned before, a good weapon that deals Blunt damage will be ideal, preferably one that deals Blunt and Elemental damage. Both the Break Revolver+ and Super Nova+ are great options.

The former deals Fire damage and the latter Thunder damage. The Higher Pronger Hammer is a good option, too, as it inflicts Blast damage.

Now, the Garangolm will deal a massive amount of physical damage. It’s a giant armored gorilla, after all.

However, its fists each have their own elemental attack, one of which is Fire and the other is Water. Garangolm’s fists can and will cause Waterblight and Fireblight. For defense, fire resistance, and water resistance, we suggest:

Basarios X armor set : Purely for defense

: Purely for defense Pukei-Pukei X armor set : If you prefer water resistance

: If you prefer water resistance Orangaten armor set: if you prefer fire resistance

For those running solo, now is a great time to bring along one of several Followers in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Even if it is AI-controlled, some help is better than no help at all.

