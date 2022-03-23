How to beat the Galadon's Golem Gauntlet challenge in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy battle game in which players assault other bases using Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Super troops. New improvements to the game include Hero skins, magical objects, and new layouts, among other things.

One of the most popular updates to the game has been the inclusion of base challenges. These are regularly sent out to all players and demand gamers to attack with the provided army.

Successful attacks reward players with Gems, Elixir, Gold, and Magic Items, as well as experience. This article will discuss how to beat Galadon's Golem Gauntlet challenge in Clash of Clans.

Galadon's Golem Gauntlet challenge in Clash of Clans

Developers released the latest base challenge in collaboration with one of the best Clans in Clash of Clans, "Galadon Gaming." Players must beat the base using the provided troops to earn Elixir, Gold, Dark Elixir, Magic Items, Gems, Experience, and many other resources.

The in-game description of the Galadon's Golem Gauntlet challenge is as follows:

"Gather your Golems and get a first gaze at the Primal Scenery and Primal Champion in this challenge level, designed by Galadon!"

See his strategy in action:

The town hall 14 base includes 10 Inferno Towers, 4 Scatter shots, 6 X-Bows and many other defenses like Archer Towers and Cannons. Players must use the following troops and spells to beat this base and finish the challenge:

3 Golems

3 Super Wizard

5 Bowlers

4 Super Bowlers

5 Headhunters

1 Stone Slammer

Max level Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Royal Champion and Grand Warden

2 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

2 Invisibility Spells

2 Poison Spells

1 Skeleton Spell

How to beat the Galadon's Golem Gauntlet challenge?

Players who finish this base challenge will earn 1000000 Elixir and Gold, 10000 Dark Elixir, Builder Potion, and 400 Experience. Use the following strategy to beat the Galadon's Golem Gauntlet challenge:

Deploy a Super Wizard to take down all the Eagle Artilleries and then use the Grand Warden from the army camps' side. Use a funnel using Super Wizards, Golem, Headhunters, Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Bowlers, and Super Bowlers. Use Rage Spells, Poison Spells, and Freeze Spells when troops are close to the Town Hall and Inferno Towers. Now, deploy the Stone Slammer from the side of the Scatter Shot to take down multiple defenses. Deploy Royal Champion and other Headhunters from the side of other Scatter Shot.

Finally, using the above strategy (given by YouTuber: Sumit007), players can easily finish the challenge and earn a lot of resources. Players should look out for such challenges in Clash of Clans to earn Magic Items and increase upgradation speed.

