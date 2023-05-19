How to beat Gloom Hands easily in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features many unique characters and enemies that are liable to keep your gameplay experience fresh. Defeating certain enemies may require you to leverage all the tools at your disposal to achieve victory. One such formidable enemy type in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the Gloom Hands (also called Gloom Spawn).

You can encounter them in the Chasms, which are part of the underground sections of the world of Hyrule. As the name suggests, these enemy types spawn as a hand, and you will often face multiple of them simultaneously, which further adds to the challenge. However, you can defeat it by keeping your distance and firing arrows.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Defeating Gloom Hands

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom does not shy away from pitting you against tricky foes that will test your combat skills. Gloom Hands is one of the many challenging enemies you will face in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and their ability to respawn is one of their strengths that can make the battle difficult for you to win.

The key to defeating them is to keep your distance and use Area of Effect (AoE) attacks with bow and arrows. It is ideal to resort to Link’s Fuse ability and attach a component named Bomb Flower to the arrows.

You can use the following pointers to combat Gloom Hands effectively:

Look for a higher altitude: It is best to find a higher ground since Gloom Hands have a long reach and can grab Link. Being at a higher level than them can also enable you to shoot arrows easily.

It is best to find a higher ground since Gloom Hands have a long reach and can grab Link. Being at a higher level than them can also enable you to shoot arrows easily. Aim for the eye: These enemies have an eye on their palm, which is their most vulnerable spot. It is ideal to attack the eyes whenever you get the chance.

These enemies have an eye on their palm, which is their most vulnerable spot. It is ideal to attack the eyes whenever you get the chance. Get rid of all hands fast: As mentioned earlier, Gloom Hands can respawn in a fight, making it necessary to eliminate all of them quickly.

As mentioned earlier, Gloom Hands can respawn in a fight, making it necessary to eliminate all of them quickly. Use items that freeze them: Ice Fruit is one of the best items to use against Gloom Hands since it freezes them for some time, giving you an opportunity to land hits on them.

You can shoot arrows at it from a distance (Image via Nintendo)

Apart from the strategies discussed above, you can also try to equip the Gloom-resistant armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can peruse this guide on how to acquire the Depth Armor set that offers protection from Gloom damage.

You must therefore take some time and partake in some exploration to acquire all the necessary tools to beat the Gloom Hands. You can increase your inventory space by handing over Korok Seeds to Hestu, which enables you to carry more items in fights.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.

bit.ly/42QXxMN The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together.From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park. The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together. From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.bit.ly/42QXxMN https://t.co/eVjYZoqT8d

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers some new abilities for you to try out, like Fuse, Recall, and Ultrahand, that are useful in combat, traversal, and puzzle solving. Feel free to delve into our team’s review of this beloved Zelda title to learn about all the aspects of the game.

Poll : 0 votes