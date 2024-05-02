How to beat Iniquitous Baptist in Genshin Impact Spiral abyss and overworld

Genshin Impact 4.6 has featured a new boss enemy, Iniquitous Baptist, on Floor 12 of Spiral Abys. It has 1.3 million HP which is not a lot for a Spiral Abyss boss but he covers himself with three different elemental shields. Breaking the shield takes a lot of time and leaves a small window to deal damage to the boss before he summons another elemental shield.

For many, Iniquitous Baptist can be a formidable boss and they might be wondering how to defeat the boss within the time limit of the Spiral Abyss. This article will list strategies and effective team comps to defeat this boss in Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss and Overworld.

How to beat Iniquitous Baptist in Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss: Best teams and strategy

Overworld boss photo from archives (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 is generally regarded as one of the hardest challenges to clear. The new enemy lineup features the overworld boss, Iniquitous Beast, in the second half of Chamber 3. This boss was introduced in the version 3.6 update and can be found in an underground cave in Gavireh Lajavard, Sumeru.

It should have been an easy target with only 1.3 million HP inside Spiral Abyss. However, it can cover itself with three different element shields, which makes defeating it within the time limit a challenging task.

Floor 12 enemy lineup preview (Image via HoYoverse)

To ensure you have enough time against this overworld boss, try to clear the first half of Floor 12 Chamber 3 in the shortest time possible. You must use the best teams and strategies to achieve this.

Inside Spiral Abyss, Iniquitous Baptists will cover itself with Pyro, Cryo, and Electro shield in that order. Thus, you will need Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Dendro characters who can quickly deplete his shied and bring him to a vulnerable state. Save for high-damaging abilities for his weak state to quickly defeat him within the time limit.

Best Genshin Impact teams to defeat Iniquitous Baptist

One of the best against Iniquitious Baptist (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of top teams you can use against Iniquitous Baptist on Floor 12 Chamber 3:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Nahida + Kazuha + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Raiden + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Arlecchino + Yelan + Zhongli + Bennett

Arlecchino + Xingqiu + Kazuha+ Bennett

Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

When going against the Iniquitous Baptist in the Genshin Impact overworld, keep an eye on the elemental stars roaming around it. Every time he summons, the stars will indicate the elements he will use to create shields. Thus, use teams accordingly to deplete shields quickly and defeat the boss.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news and updates.