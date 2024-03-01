How to beat Kujata in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Kujata is one of the deadly summon battles you can take on in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This fight feels more like a race against time than anything else. It’s going to be important to deal as much damage as possible to avoid suffering the wrath of its intense Tri-Disaster attack. However, we’re here to help if you want to have everything you need for this powerful boss battle.

While you can do battle with this boss at full strength at any point when you enter its domain, that is ill-advised. Instead, it will be to your benefit to visit all the Divine Intel locations across the map. We’ll highlight those, as well as what to do against Kujata in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Disclaimer: This guide contains minor spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Chapter 9.

Tips for defeating Kujata in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

These are the Divine Intel Locations for Gongaga. (Image via Square Enix)

Like with all summon battles, such as the Titan fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll want to visit all the Kujata Divine Intel locations in the Gongaga region. This gives you the power to weaken the summon ahead of the fight. It’s highly recommended you do this, as the full-power bosses are overwhelmingly powerful.

In addition, visiting the Divine Intel locations also grants you full access to the range of powers this summon has. You can see the locations in the map above, but they will take some significant exploration to find.

Assess information for Kujata. (Image via Square Enix)

As you can see in the Assess information, this fight is very much a race. The Kujata boss in Final Fantasy 7 will periodically swap between Ice, Fire, and Lightning elemental forms. You need to exploit whatever its current weakness is and do it hard to pressure and remove its elemental form.

If it should spend too long in an elemental form, Kujata will attune to it. If it attunes to all three, it will hit the screen with an incredibly powerful AOE attack, Tri-Disaster.

That means, for the Kujata fight, you need to simply attack non-stop and hit it with your most powerful attacks from whatever materia you have in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that the boss is weak to. Special elemental weapon attacks are great here, too, such as Fireblade Burst from Cloud whenever it's in its Ice Form. Save your Limit Breaks and biggest Synergy Abilities for when the boss is staggered.

AOEs, knock ups, and more, Kujata is packing serious firepower. (Image via Square Enix)

I’m a big fan of Tifa here for her speed of attack and her ability to increase stagger on some of her strikes. I bring Aerith as well to make sure I have someone constantly healing and swap between Tifa and Cloud for damage. Red XIII and Barret also shine in this boss fight.

Each of the bosses’ forms has huge AOE attacks that you will need to avoid and will be based on particular elements. The most important thing is pressuring and staggering Kujata in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You absolutely must avoid Tri-Disaster, or you’ll take thousands of damage.

Once you get the boss staggered, hit it with everything you have - go all out. You can likely defeat the boss on one stagger. Once you have, enjoy this powerful new materia to add to your collection.

