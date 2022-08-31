How to beat Milenkov in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed?

Players will have to find a way to defeat Milenkov if they want to complete Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed. Dark Side of the Moon is the last main story mission in the remake of the 2006 title. Players, as Crypto, will be moving through the Blisk base with Natalya while trying to infect the species with a virus.

When the mission is almost to a close, Milenkov will appear and take on the form of a terrifying alien. This marks the beginning of a very long boss battle that requires constant damage output from players to win.

How to complete the Milenkov boss battle in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed?

The boss battle against Milenkov's massive alien form will be lengthy in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed (Image via THQ Nordic)

Milenkov is the main antagonist of the game. During the story, players learn that he is the Premier of the Soviet Union and de facto leader of the KGB. Furthermore, he is the leader of the entire Blisk race.

He is a typical blockbuster villain with a manipulative nature about him. His goal is initially shown to be the destruction of the United States, but after being revealed as a Blisk, he detailed his plans to erase all of humankind.

Crypto wants to at least keep some of the humans alive for their brain stems and that is why he must stop Milenkov. Once the final mission of Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is reached, players can do just that:

Milenkov has powerful armor that will need equal firepower to crack.

His health will regenerate if constant damage is not being done to him.

The Anal Probe is perhaps the best weapon to use as it can be shot continuously at Milenkov.

Ensure it is upgraded fully before starting the boss battle.

Charge the Anal Probe until the beam turns green and release it to land a critical hit.

Milenkov's attacks in his Blisk form are cannons on his arm and back that fire green energy blasts and a shockwave made by him punching the ground.

Players can dash away with Crypto's jetpack and avoid touching the ground when the shockwave lands.

Don't worry if the shockwave does land as it is meant to push Crypto away from Milenkov rather than do massive damage, but try to avoid it whenever possible.

Dodge Milenkov's attacks and repeat the onslaught of Anal Probe damage until the battle is over.

The best method to take down Milenkov in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is to just keep circling him. Stay a good distance away, but not too far so that the Anal Probe can stay locked in.

An optional objective will be shown on the side of the screen which asks players to prevent Milenkov from fully regenerating his health during the battle. A nonstop assault with the Anal Probe will do just that. So not only will it complete the main objective of killing Milenkov, players will fulfill the optional task as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul