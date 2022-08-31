Every weapon in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

Players will get to utilize all of the best weapons from the franchise in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed.

The remake of the 2006 title takes everything fans loved from the original and brings them to the latest generation of gaming. Don't worry, though; the crazy weapons still work the same.

Players will have no problem destroying all humans with bolts of electricity, forced dancing, disintegration, and much more. The list of ways to ruin someone's day in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is a long one.

Crypto can use nine weapons in All Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed recreates the insanity of the original title (Image via THQ Nordic)

Players will immediately recognize some weapons in the remake of Crypto's second adventure, along with a few new toys they can use to torture the human race.

Overall, nine weapons are available for Crypto to use on planet Earth. A majority of them are vicious and deadly, but there are a couple that will make everyone laugh.

Here are all of the weapons in Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed:

Zap-O-Matic: This is the starting weapon. It shoots electrical currents that leap from one target to another if they are near each other. It has rechargeable ammo, so players will never have to worry about being without a weapon.

Meteor Strike: The Meteor Strike is a laser gun that requires players to target a designated area. A bombardment of meteors comes from the sky, bringing with it nothing but destruction.

Ion Detonator: Ion grenades are launched from this weapon. They explode a short time after being shot out of the gun, but players can press the fire button again to explode them early.

Gastro Gun: Players can fire the Gastro Gun to send out a drone that will attack nearby hostiles. They can swap to another weapon in battle or keep the Gastro Gun in hand to specifically target an enemy for the drone to attack.

Free Love: This is a pair of goggles that sends out mind control waves. The action it forces upon humans is that of dance. Anyone hit with the wave has no choice but to bust a move.

Dislocator: The Dislocator sends out a disc after being charged up. If it connects with an enemy or a vehicle, it sends them bouncing violently. This damages them and anyone they bounce into.

Disintegrator Ray: This was a fan favorite from the original game. It simply fires a blast that melts skin and leaves nothing but a skeleton.

Burrow Beast: Players can use this weapon to target an enemy and call upon an underground beast. The beast will break through the ground and devour the person standing above them.

Anal Probe: The Anal Probe is a classic alien weapon. It can be charged up and launched at humans to, well, probe them.

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed lets players choose how they want to wreak havoc across the population of Bay City. This adds a lot of fun to the game's most intense moments.

