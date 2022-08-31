The best weapons for PVP in Splatoon 3

With the global testfire Splatfest for Splatoon 3 concluded, players are sadly forced to wait until September 9 before they can get their hands on the game once again. However, some of the top players have taken note of the game's best guns in the short time they have had access to the game.

As players experienced with the Splatoon franchise will know, it is home to many different paint-themed weapons, from paintball guns to paint buckets. The difference in weapons can lead to all sorts of wacky combinations players can use to maximize their performance or to just have some fun playing around with.

However, for the competitive audience, some weapons in the game have every part of their build fit into place in a way that allows players to dominate games with them. Though Splatoon 3 has not yet been released, we can still look at some of the best weapons from the Splatfest to determine which will be worth using.

Splatoon 3's best weapons: Splatana Wiper, Octobrush, and Aerospray MG

1) Aerospray MG

The Aerospray MG has been a part of every Splatoon entry thus far (Image via Live from Squid Research Lab/Tumblr)

The Aerospray MG has been one of the most consistent performers in the entire Splatoon series. The weapon offers an easily controlled spray of ink with relatively serviceable accuracy as well as great point blank potential. Thankfully, this weapon has made a return in the third entry of the franchise.

Players have found that a combination of the Fizzy Bomb and Reefslider special offers the most ease of use and overall utility in various situations. This has led to the weapon being used very often in the Splatfest event, with many players seeing it as their mainstay weapon of choice.

2) Octobrush

The in-game model for the Octobrush in Splatoon 3 (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)

The Octobrush is the best weapon for players wanting to get a little more up-close and personal with their opponents. While the concept of these types of melee weapons has been a part of the Splatoon franchise since the beginning, none have shown to be more potent than the Octobrush.

With a combination of the Suction Bomb and Zipcaster special, the Octobrush is a great weapon for players who opt for a more generalized playstyle. Given the fast movement speed this weapon provides and the reliable ink coverage, the Octobrush is great for painting turf as well as splatting enemies.

3) Splatana Wiper

The Splatana Wiper as it appears in Splatoon 3 (Image via Nintendo)

The newest weapon type introduced in Splatoon 3, players have already fallen in love with this new true melee weapon. While the Paintbrush and Splat Roller have always seemed like more of a burst, pseudo-shotgun for the series, the Wiper finally gives players a weapon that plays close to a sword.

The weapon swings ink through the slashes of the blade, which can also be used to damage enemies. The weapon also has a vertical slash charge attack that players can use by holding the trigger. With the Torpedo and Ultra Stamp special, the Splatana Wiper can truly shine as one of the best weapons in the game.

Official imagery for Splatoon 3 (Image via Nintendo)

These are only a select few weapons that players have noticed for being new, easy to use, or fun to play with. Slight balancing changes may be applied to these weapons, and they may not be as viable when the game officially releases.

Given all the variety of weapon types in Splatoon 3, players should never be afraid to experiment with all the different types the game has to offer. Before settling on a definitive best weapon, players should take the weapon to the practice range or play a couple of casual rounds with it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish