Fortnite player wreaks havoc with Carnage and Venom symbiotes; shows how over-powered weapons are

Fortnite introduced the Venom and Carnage symbiote weapons with Chapter 2 Season 8. It comes as no surprise that players are heavily using both, as they are enjoyable to play and over-powered.

Prominent Fortnite creator Squatingdog recently created a strategy through which loopers can dominate lobbies with the Carnage and Venom symbiotes. He called it the 'Double Grab'.

Squatingdog @thesquatingdog Introducing the Double Grab, Tag the duo partner you want to try this with! Introducing the Double Grab, Tag the duo partner you want to try this with! https://t.co/hjBLSOkGKE

Squatingdog and HeadShotChick teamed up and caused havoc with the Venom and Carnage symbiotes. In the last circle, both creators targeted an opponent together and easily bagged the Victory Royale.

How to perform 'Double Grab' with Venom and Carnage symbiotes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As the name suggests, two gamers have to equip themselves with the Venom and Carnage symbiotes to perform the 'Double Grab'. The aim is to use the Mythic ability on an opponent together because it leaves them with no opportunity to defend or attack.

The Venom and Carnage symbiotes in Fortnite function identically, dealing 60 damage and allowing users to grab their opponents through several layers of structures. The fire rate of these weapons is one, and there's a 10-second cooldown after each grab.

The Venom and Carnage skins in Fortnite (Image via MJPWGaming/Twitter)

The 'Double Grab' is undoubtedly a broken strategy in the final circles. While playing duos, teammates can easily break the structures built by their opponents and surprise them with Mythic abilities.

How to find Venom and Carnage symbiotes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

It is worth noting that players can find Venom and Carnage symbiotes in canisters in random locations. These sites are only revealed after the first storm circle appears in the match.

As of now, there are no fixed locations where loopers can expect to find the Venom and Carnage symbiotes. However, the community has found these Mythic weapons most frequently in areas such as Boney Burbs and Corny Crops.

Also Read

All in all, the Cubed-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced a ton of new content so far. Users will soon witness new POIs such as Cube Town as more and more cubes arrive on the map after the Awakening events.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far