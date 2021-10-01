How the inbound Naruto skin in Fortnite is creating unreal hype even before its release

Naruto is expected to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 soon. Leakers had earlier suggested that the skin would be part of the Battle Pass, but Donald Mustard later confirmed that players would have to spend additional V-Bucks for it.
The anime industry is currently witnessing an unprecedented rise in popularity. Interestingly, Naruto is often regarded as one of the three biggest anime series ever alongside Bleach and One Piece.
Hence, it won't be an overstatement that the crossover with Naruto might be the biggest in Fortnite's history.
Naruto might be the most popular character to ever arrive in Fortnite
Over the years, Naruto has sold over 250 million copies in 46 countries. It is the fourth best-selling manga series ever, which explains why fans are so excited about the crossover.
Surprisingly, prominent leaker HYPEX claimed that the Naruto crossover was planned for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 but is still pending due to some unexpected issues.
Even some of the biggest Fortnite leaks by HYPEX fetch a maximum of 5,000 likes. However, the tweet that talked about Naruto has received almost 12k likes already.
Naruto's absence from the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass disappointed many players. Still, the tweet by Candywing that confirmed the crossover gained a lot of attention, and over 150 people retweeted it.
Based on the latest leaks, it seems Epic Games was unable to release Naruto in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Regardless, the crossover is expected to take place soon.
Some fans have already started saving their V-Bucks for Naruto and are eagerly waiting for him in the Item Shop.
All in all, it is self-evident that the hype of Naruto far exceeds any other crossover that has taken place in Fortnite so far.
Sasuke, Itachi, and other Naruto characters coming to Fortnite
Many other characters have played an important role in the Naruto anime series. These primarily include Sasuke, Madara, Itachi, and Kakashi. Naturally, fans love these characters as well and would love to have their skins in Fortnite.
It is worth noting that Fortnite introduced the Crows this season, which now drop Purple and Gold loot. Interestingly enough, Itachi Uchiha and Shisui Uchiha from Naruto also summon crows to stun their opponents.
It might appear a bit of a stretch to many, but Naruto fans in the Fortnite community strongly believe that the crows in the game are related to Itachi's upcoming skin.
October is always special for Naruto fans. While October 3 is celebrated as Naruto day, October 10 is the character's birthday. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Epic decides to release the highly-anticipated skin on these dates.