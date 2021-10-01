How the inbound Naruto skin in Fortnite is creating unreal hype even before its release

Naruto is expected to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 soon. Leakers had earlier suggested that the skin would be part of the Battle Pass, but Donald Mustard later confirmed that players would have to spend additional V-Bucks for it.

The anime industry is currently witnessing an unprecedented rise in popularity. Interestingly, Naruto is often regarded as one of the three biggest anime series ever alongside Bleach and One Piece.

Hence, it won't be an overstatement that the crossover with Naruto might be the biggest in Fortnite's history.

Naruto might be the most popular character to ever arrive in Fortnite

Over the years, Naruto has sold over 250 million copies in 46 countries. It is the fourth best-selling manga series ever, which explains why fans are so excited about the crossover.

Surprisingly, prominent leaker HYPEX claimed that the Naruto crossover was planned for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 but is still pending due to some unexpected issues.

Surprisingly, prominent leaker HYPEX claimed that the Naruto crossover was planned for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 but is still pending due to some unexpected issues.

Even some of the biggest Fortnite leaks by HYPEX fetch a maximum of 5,000 likes. However, the tweet that talked about Naruto has received almost 12k likes already.

Naruto's absence from the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass disappointed many players. Still, the tweet by Candywing that confirmed the crossover gained a lot of attention, and over 150 people retweeted it.

#Ex Candywing @qCandywing Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass )



He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass )



He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried

Based on the latest leaks, it seems Epic Games was unable to release Naruto in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Regardless, the crossover is expected to take place soon.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Naruto will come to the game once Epic is ready and wants to release him.



They were pushing for a release in the Season 8 Battle Pass, but that didn't work out according to multiple insiders.



He is still *rumored* to be released this season, so just be a bit more patient. Naruto will come to the game once Epic is ready and wants to release him.



They were pushing for a release in the Season 8 Battle Pass, but that didn't work out according to multiple insiders.



He is still *rumored* to be released this season, so just be a bit more patient.

Some fans have already started saving their V-Bucks for Naruto and are eagerly waiting for him in the Item Shop.

SergalDog 🐾 @SergalDog

please epic @ShiinaBR ive been doing nothing but saving my vbucks waiting for him to come outplease epic @ShiinaBR ive been doing nothing but saving my vbucks waiting for him to come out

please epic https://t.co/tmUFIMros3

NarutoUzumaki @NarutoUwUSasuke @SergalDog @ShiinaBR I LITTERALY SAVED SINCE AUGUST 25TH, I HAVE 8K V BUCKS WAITING FOR HIM! @SergalDog @ShiinaBR I LITTERALY SAVED SINCE AUGUST 25TH, I HAVE 8K V BUCKS WAITING FOR HIM!

All in all, it is self-evident that the hype of Naruto far exceeds any other crossover that has taken place in Fortnite so far.

🎃GamesCage - Hype Guy @OnTheDownLoTho I’m really gonna willingly play Fortnite cuz they’re gonna add Naruto huh…. I’m really gonna willingly play Fortnite cuz they’re gonna add Naruto huh….

SypherPK @SypherPK Fortnite Anime pack is lit but can we get a Naruto collaboration please 😳 Fortnite Anime pack is lit but can we get a Naruto collaboration please 😳

Sasuke, Itachi, and other Naruto characters coming to Fortnite

Many other characters have played an important role in the Naruto anime series. These primarily include Sasuke, Madara, Itachi, and Kakashi. Naturally, fans love these characters as well and would love to have their skins in Fortnite.

It is worth noting that Fortnite introduced the Crows this season, which now drop Purple and Gold loot. Interestingly enough, Itachi Uchiha and Shisui Uchiha from Naruto also summon crows to stun their opponents.

It might appear a bit of a stretch to many, but Naruto fans in the Fortnite community strongly believe that the crows in the game are related to Itachi's upcoming skin.

Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye.

October is always special for Naruto fans. While October 3 is celebrated as Naruto day, October 10 is the character's birthday. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Epic decides to release the highly-anticipated skin on these dates.

