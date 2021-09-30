Where to find and defeat the Cube Assassin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As part of the Cube-filled style of Fortnite's Season 8, a new line-up of NPCs and bosses has been introduced to give players more content to explore. One particular boss, the Cube Assassin, seems to be eluding players and hiding in tricky places across the map.

To make matters more difficult, the Cube Assassin does not have a 100% spawn rate within her location. Like other boss fights, Fortnite has made sure that players won't be able to defeat her easily, by sending in other threats as well.

Fortnite's Cube Assassin boss hides in the Sideways Anomalies

Scattered across the Fortnite map, warped versions of rifts floating about will spawn a big Sideways zone temporarily. The Cube Assassin can only be found in these areas, but she won't spawn every time.

Persistence is key when trying to defeat the Cube Assassin on multiple levels. Players may need to seek multiple Sideways Anomalies to snuff out the Cube Assassin and initiate the boss fight.

Inside the yellow, murky dome, players will need to fend off waves of Sideways monsters, that will spawn and try to down them. The Cube Assassin will show up at a random point, most likely at the first or second star of the reward bar. At that moment, Fortnite players will have to juggle both enemies at once.

This fight is a balancing act; Sideways monsters need to be defeated consistently to keep the Anomaly alive and prevent it from despawning. On the other hand, the Cube Assassin can't be ignored and is the ultimate goal.

Harry @HarryNinetyFour No consistency at all with Fortnite this season, every challenge/quest is incredibly easy... but defeating the Cube Assassin is far from easy (solo, anyway...) No consistency at all with Fortnite this season, every challenge/quest is incredibly easy... but defeating the Cube Assassin is far from easy (solo, anyway...)

Players who can juggle battling the monsters and the Cube Assassin should be able to defeat her without too much trouble. Multiple weapons and a stockpile of ammo will also be required. Taking a single weapon with a couple of magazines will surely lead to defeat, if players are unable grab more gear during the fight.

The prizes for defeating this Fortnite boss are worthy of the time and effort it demands. The Cube Assassin drops the Sideways Minigun, with the chests within the arena dropping some weapons and loot as well.

