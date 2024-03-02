How to beat Odin in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Odin in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the greatest tests you’ll face in the main story. If you aren’t adept at his quick, devastating attacks, you’ll find yourself on the business end of his Zantetsuken attack. It’s a one-shot guaranteed kill, as it is in every other Final Fantasy game to date. Sure, you can use Revival Earrings and Reraise to get around it, but you'll start with 1 HP when you get back on your feet.

This fight will likely take several attempts, even after powering him down, but it’s worth it. However, if you want to claim the Odin materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we have a few tips that are going to help you claim his power for your own.

Disclaimer: This features spoilers for the Nibel region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Defeating Odin in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The location of all Divine Intel for Odin (Image via Square Enix)

As with the other summon bosses, like the Phoenix encounter, I cannot recommend enough that before you fight Odin in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you uncover the Divine Intel. The above map shows where each location is, and they aren’t especially difficult to find in the Nibel region. Even with those, he still has a very good chance of one-shotting your party.

Odin in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has no weaknesses and is immune to a ton of status ailments. However, he only features a minor resistance to most debuffs and a greater resistance to poison. If you want to pressure Odin, you need to do three things and do them efficiently:

Land strong ATB commands.

Evade his special attacks.

Inflict negative status ailments on him.

The Assess information for Odin (Image via Square Enix)

If you have materia that provides debuffing spells—Deprotect, Deshell, for example (Enervation materia)—it’s worth it to have these on your party. It’s paramount that you also dodge his attacks like Helmcleaver and the thrown Soaring Spear. Avoiding his attacks excites him, and getting hit bores him.

Being hit with too many attacks will trigger Gjallerhorn’s Warning. This means you’re starting to bore Odin. Get hit by too many more, and that means Zantetsuken is pending. When that ability hits, you will take 9,999 damage and immediately die unless you have Revival Earrings or Reraise cast.

The most important key is to avoid his attacks and strike back with ATB moves when it's safe (Image via Square Enix)

Defeating Odin in FF7 Rebirth is definitely a battle of attrition. Even if you come in at the level cap of 70 and play on Easy, he can still one-shot you with Zantetsuken. Play slow, play safe, and avoid his strikes as much as possible.

Debuff him, land safe ATB commands, and above all else, do not get hit. Once you’ve got him pressured, slam him with Focused Thrust and see if you can get a quick stagger out of him. Many of Odin’s attacks have a decent amount of splash damage around them, so you really have to be on your toes.

