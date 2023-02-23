How to beat Okada Izo in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Like a Dragon: Ishin is the latest spin-off in the Like a Dragon franchise, featuring a familiar cast set in Japan's late Edo period. Players assume control of Sakamoto Ryoma as they become entangled in events that will shape the country's future.

One of the several historical figures who make a tremendous impact right from their first appearance in the campaign is Okada Izo of the Tosa Loyalist Party, a major antagonist in the game. This article will detail everything you need to know about beating this ferociously powerful opponent.

Note: Spoilers for Like a Dragon: Ishin will follow. Discretion is advised.

Okada Izo is a recurring boss in Like a Dragon: Ishin

Okada Izo can be a challenging opponent for the ill-prepared. Thankfully, following these general pointers should help you ease through the battles. Keep in mind that Izo makes several appearances in Like a Dragon: Ishin with increasing difficulty, and these points only serve as a general explanation of his moveset and counters:

Okada Izo is a rather aggressive opponent, charging at Sakamoto Ryoma with speed and brute strength.

As always, make sure to dodge his attacks using the dodge button for your respective platform, as he can cut off a chunk of your HP if he manages to land a direct hit.

The Wild Dancer combat stance is especially effective in these fights and is greatly recommended.

Once you knock him down to the ground, Press the prompted Heat action button to deal a special move and deplete his health gauge faster.

Fire ranged shots (aka the gun) to break his defensive stance.

Block and parry his attacks when he is on the offensive. Izo's combos are rather long-winded and deal many hits, so keep this in mind when heading to the fight.

Use your Trooper card abilities to dish out incredible damage and heal yourself.

Do not shy away from either using healing items or bumping down the difficulty when required.

Okada Izo will be accompanied by several of his followers in the first and second fights. Make sure to deal with them first before shifting your focus to him.

The fights end when Izo's HP drops to zero, followed by a cutscene.

Who is Okada Izo based on in Like a Dragon: Ishin?

Okada Izo is based on the Japanese samurai of the same name during the late Edo period, notably known for his infamous bloodlust as an assassin. A member of the Tosa Kinnoto, Izo was a brilliant swordsman and one of the four most feared killers of his time.

In-game, Okada Izo is based on the appearance of Akira Nishikiyama, the major antagonist and sworn brother of Kazuma Kirya during the events of Yakuza Kiwami. Izo can be best described as a quiet but dangerous man with severe violent tendencies that have earned him the nickname “Izo the Butcher” and membership in the Tosa Loyalist Party.

Born to a low-ranking samurai family from Tosa, he too wishes to change the class system that plagues his country, albeit by more violent means.

Like a Dragon: Ishin was released on February 21 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. It is a remake of Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin of the prior Yakuza series that never saw an international release.

