How to beat Rathian in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

Rathian in Monster Hunter Wilds is a monster you may have encountered before in previous games in the series. It is a fire-breathing, poison-tailed beast that primarily inhabits open plains and volcanic regions. Rathian is quite agile and speedy despite its size, especially while it's in the air.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know to find and defeat Rathian in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Rathian location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

Where can you go to find the monster? (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Rathian is primarily found in the Scarlet Forest in zones 6, 9, and 11. It also makes an appearance in the following quests: All Hail the Queen and Rathian Investigation.

Weaknesses

Rathian’s weak areas are the mouth, wings, tail, and legs. These parts are particularly susceptible to damage, with its wings being breakable twice and tail being severable. The torso, however, is highly resistant to damage.

In terms of elemental weaknesses, Rathian is highly vulnerable to Dragon and Thunder attacks. However, Fire, Water, and Ice elements are ineffective and should be avoided. Cut and Blunt weapons work exceptionally well against Rathian, with weapons like Dual Blades, Greatsword, and Hammer being among the best choices.

How to beat Rathian in Monster Hunter Wilds Hunt strategy and tips & tricks

How you can defeat this lava dragon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Rathian Hunt strategy and items to carry

Given its ability to inflict poison and deal massive fire damage, be sure to bring the following essential items:

Flash Pods – Use these to knock Rathian out of the sky.

– Use these to knock Rathian out of the sky. Antidotes – Rathian’s tail attacks can inflict poison, so have antidotes on hand to counteract the effect.

– Rathian’s tail attacks can inflict poison, so have antidotes on hand to counteract the effect. Mega Potions and Potions – Rathian is a relentless attacker, making healing a necessity.

– Rathian is a relentless attacker, making healing a necessity. Buff Foods – Eating food that boosts Defense and Element Resistance will help mitigate Rathian’s fire and poison damage. A Veggie meal with Turbid Shrimp extends evasion invulnerability, which is invaluable in avoiding Rathian’s aggressive strikes.

Tips and tricks to beat Rathian

To defeat Rathian effectively, you must recognize and counter its most dangerous attacks:

Poison Tail Swing – Rathian takes flight and sweeps its tail forward, poisoning anyone in its path. Dodge to the side or use a Flash Pod to force it to the ground before it can attack.

– Rathian takes flight and sweeps its tail forward, poisoning anyone in its path. Dodge to the side or use a to force it to the ground before it can attack. Fire Breath – This attack consists of a straight-line flame burst. Avoid by sidestepping and use the opportunity to attack Rathian’s head.

– This attack consists of a straight-line flame burst. Avoid by sidestepping and use the opportunity to attack Rathian’s head. Charge Attack – Rathian charges up to three times in succession. After the third charge, it momentarily pauses to catch its breath, giving you a window for free hits.

By staying mobile and aiming for its weak points, you can break its wings to limit flight movements and sever its tail to stop poison attacks.

Rathian Drops

High Rank Drops

Rathian is most commonly fought at High Rank difficulty, dropping rare materials useful for crafting powerful weapons and armor:

Rathian Certificate S

Rathian Scale+

Rathian Carapace

Rathian Webbing

Rathian Spike+

Rath Medulla

Inferno Sac

Rathian Ruby

Monster Keenbone

Advanced Armor Sphere

Some of these materials, like Rathian Ruby, are incredibly rare and may require multiple hunts to get. Additionally, completing multiple hunts unlocks special Hunter Profile Titles, with titles like “Wyvern Princess” awarded after defeating Rathian 50 times.

