How to beat Robarg in Tower of Fantasy

In addition to its traditional bosses, Tower of Fantasy has world bosses that players can find throughout the game's open world. One such boss is Robarg, who was introduced during the Executor Event.

Found on Tower of Fantasy's Astra Island, Robarg inhabits a location known as the Tomb of Thorns. The flower-like boss is a tough opponent to beat solo, so it may be wise to bring fellow heroes into the fray.

Regardless, Robarg has some quality item drops, which is why farming her can be a lucrative endeavor. She respawns approximately every hour.

Collecting her drops regularly can lead players to stockpile a sizable number of items, including SSR weapon drops.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Robarg is weak against fire in Tower of Fantasy

Players take on Robarg in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Although Robarg isn't easy to defeat for most Tower of Fantasy players, some of her battle patterns can be detected and avoided.

Not all of her attacks are apparent the first time you take her on, so it doesn't hurt to learn more about her capabilities before battling her.

Robarg also possesses a transformation that may throw players off if they aren't prepared for it.

Robarg's Attack Patterns (Original Form)

Most of Robarg's attacks will lay an AOE marker on the ground. Stay out of the red area in order to avoid damage.

If Robarg still has her shield when her gauge reaches a maximum, she will release a poison gas, which can be avoided by staying very close to the wall.

After summoning the poison gas, Robarg will summon adds to assist her, specifically in the form of bees. Players should defeat them quickly in order to avoid being overwhelmed during the fight.

Robarg will occasionally raise her arms to whip out vines from underground. These must be avoided through the use of a dodge move.

If Robarg begins tracking a player in particular, they'll need to keep moving to avoid her tracking projectiles.

Robarg's Attack Patterns (Post-Transformation)

Post-transformation, Robarg will bring her vines up around her body. She will implement the use of two vine-whipping moves and a three-attack move in her attack pattern.

Players should watch the air and the ground, as Robarg will also fire projectiles in an arc towards her targets. Careful not to be too close to these projectiles, as they can explode.

Stay as far away as possible when Robarg grows yellow flower buds on her tentacles, as these allow her to grab Tower of Fantasy players and deal a large amount of damage

For an extra edge when dealing with Robarg, you should bring along the best fire weapons you have available, as she is weak to a flame-based assault.

Be sure to keep an eye on Robarg during the fight in order to detect her attacks and keep moving so that any of her larger attacks don't land. Save your dodges for unavoidable attacks, such as the underground vine move, and stay out of her AOE areas. Robarg should fall in short order.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh