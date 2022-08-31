The best anime character presets in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has so much character customization that players have recreated some of their favorite anime icons within the gacha game.

The best part about customization in gaming has always been the ability to create a unique character. Many players like to pretend they're a character from a completely different universe.

Some of the anime characters recreated in Tower of Fantasy are as spot on as they can get. Players can even take those presets, upload them, and allow others to copy them onto their own characters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. The presets are not listed in any ranking order.

How to use presets in Tower of Fantasy

Players need to select a gender for their character when they first start Tower of Fantasy. Once this is done, they are only allowed to use presets made for characters that match their character's gender.

With that in mind, players can follow these steps to select a preset and use it:

Play long enough to speak with Celine for the first time.

Open the Backpack and select the Outfits option.

Tap on the Hair icon and then the Lobby icon.

Players can search through various presets made by other players and copy the character's Image ID to utilize it as their own.

Players can also search using a character ID they already have in the search bar.

Press the Copy Character ID button and then the OK button to apply the preset that was chosen.

Presets allow players to adjust their appearance. It is not something that is locked, so players can just head to the Appearances section to change the preset character costume freely.

The best presets for anime characters

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Image ID: 271677)

A look at one of the best Naruto presets in the game (Image via Perfect World)

Just about every anime fan loves Naruto. Even those who don't watch anime are well aware of the popular series.

Naruto Uzumaki arrived in Fortnite last year and has now made his way to Tower of Fantasy.

2) Sasuke Uchiha (Image ID: 1012)

Sasuke is easily recreated in the latest gacha game to take over the world (Image via Perfect World)

Sasuke Uchiha is arguably the most popular character in Naruto, behind the protagonist. He is one of the easier anime characters to recreate in Tower of Fantasy.

Those who want to play Naruto's long-time rival just need to copy the Image ID.

3) Nezuko Kamado (Image ID: 137453)

This Nezuko preset has an incredible resemblance to the character (Image via Perfect World)

Demon Slayer is one of the most-watched anime series of the current era. This has led Tower of Fantasy players to recreate some of its most recognizable characters. Some players were able to recreate Nezuko Kamado almost perfectly, even adding her mouthpiece.

4) Hisoka Morow (Image ID: 3291)

There are quite literally hundreds of Hisoka presets made in the game (Image via Perfect World)

It's fairly common knowledge that Hisoka Morow is an absolute weirdo, but his eccentric ways are why Hunter x Hunter fans love him.

This pale-skinned, purple-haired antagonist can continue his search for strong foes in Tower of Fantasy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh