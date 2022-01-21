How to beat Sigrun in God of War

Sigrun is the hardest boss in God of War and there aren't many other fights that come close to the Valkyrie Queen. It only makes sense that getting to this fight takes a good amount of time and eight other boss fights.

Once players do finally make it to Sigrun at the Council of Valkyries, they are in for a battle that requires patience and plenty of understanding of Valkyrie's attacks. Unlike other bosses in God of War, the Valkyrie Queen has the ability to essentially meld all of the attacks that players have experienced on past bosses, and use them to great effect.

Tips for taking on Sigrun in God of War

Before learning what each move can mean when facing this final boss, here are some tips that players can remember to make the fight much more manageable from the start. Because of the sheer length of the battle and all of the variables involved, players need to play smarter than ever and manage everything that they have.

First, players should remember to take their time with this fight and react to almost everything that Sigrun does. Many fights in God of War encourage players to be aggressive and take out enemies before they can pose much of a threat.

Aggression will only lead to an early death in this fight, so players need patience and vision. Being able to wait for each move the Valkyrie makes will allow players to adapt to anything.

Another major factor players should remember is resource management. One may be tempted to use their abilities or Spartan Rage as soon as they have it, but patience is advised here too.

There are moves in the fight that can cause the arena to have fog or blind Kratos. Having the Spartan Rage ready in this instance can save the entire run, and should be used defensively rather than offensively.

The types of moves that Sigrun will use in the fight

God of War features eight other Valkyries and each one has specific moves they employ in their fight against Kratos. Sigrun can utilize each of their moves, and simply put, players will need to remember what happens after every animation that the Valkyrie Queen has.

Flying is the first animation they need to worry about. When in the air, she can blind Kratos, jump on top of him, dash across the arena, and even throw projectiles. Players should be ready to block or dodge in all of these instances.

Then she will employ lots of grounded attacks. Whether she uses her scythe or spear, players should be ready to parry on the ground. If she hides in her wings, then one can even quickly break that guard with a double tap of the block. Ground combat is based on parries, while the air should be avoided. All of these can be added to combos as well, which makes the fight even more intimidating.

At high difficulty especially, the Sigrun fight is bound to take plenty of attempts. Just like Kratos in this fight, having some patience for God of War can save plenty of grief.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul