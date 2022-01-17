How to defeat Hræzlyr the Thunder Dragon in God of War PC

Hræzlyr the Dragon is the biggest boss fight in God of War whom Kratos and Atreus face during their journey across Midgard.

God of War is arguably PlayStation’s most recognizable franchise. Sony Santa Monica Studios’ latest iteration of the franchise takes Kratos into a new realm where he comes face to face with Aesir God as well as other races and creatures of the Nordic Mythology.

The game follows Kratos, armed with the Leviathan Axe and accompanied by his son Atreus, who travels to the highest peak to spread his wife’s ashes. The brilliant tale of the growing relationship between a father and his son throughout the journey has received plaudits. The game has received high ratings, including that of Sportskeeda’s.

After almost four years of being exclusive to the PlayStation platforms, namely the PS4 and PS5, the title has recently made its way to the PC platform. Let’s discuss how to defeat one of its biggest bosses, Hræzlyr the Dragon.

Note: The following section contains spoilors for God of War.

Who is Hræzlyr the Dragon and how to defeat him in God of War PC?

After returning from Alfheim, home of the Elven races, equipped with the light of Bifrost, Kratos and Atreus, disperses the black breath and travels inside the Highest mountain peak of Midgard.

After defeating Járn Fótr, the troll in the Heart of the Mountain, as Kratos and Atreus are making their way up the lift, they encounter Hræzlyr, a dragon who spews lightning from his mouth.

During the first encounter, Hræzlyr uses blockable claw attacks and bite attacks. The only way to damage him during this section is to attack his feet and then dodge away when he attacks. This will last for a bit, after which Hræzlyr will use his lightning to blast the side of the mountain and make way outside.

When Kratos and Atreus make their way outside, they see Sindri crouch behind a rock and Hræzlyr trying to attack him. Kratos calls out Hræzlyr and jumps on his back while Atreus takes Sindri in the opposite direction, away from Hræzlyr. Hræzlyr tries to eat Kratos, but he attacks inside of his mouth, after which Hræzlyr spits him on an arena and kicks off the second encounter.

During the second encounter, Hræzlyr alternates between two different types of attacks, one close range where he hits with his claw and sends shockwaves, and the other one where he charges up and sends lightning towards Kratos. After he gets his health down using one form of attack, he switches to the other.

After taking down Hræzlyr the Thunder Dragon (Image via God of War)

For the close range physical attack, Kratos can block off the shockwave using his shield. Then get in close and attacks his claws repeatedly. Kratos can also throw his Leviathan Axe towards the claw, but that does not significantly damage.

When Hræzlyr switches to the lightning attack, Kratos has to find solid sap of the tree, which is located across the arena, and throw it towards Hræzlyr when he is charged. With Hræzlyr’s electricity, the tree saps explode and damage him. After Hræzlyr drops on the ground, Kratos needs to move in close and attack his face while he lays there unconscious.

Alternating between these two whic drop Hræzlyr health, but the players must also keep a close eye on Kratos’s health bar. After Hræzlyr’s health reaches a certain point, Kratos will use the crane dropped by Atreus to take down Hræzlyr, the Thunder Dragon. After this Sindri guides Kratos and Atreus to gain the Lightning Arrow ability, which can be used to open up new pathways and damage enemies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar