How to become a Mermaid in The Sims 4

If you're tired of being a regular human, Sims 4 lets you live out your wildest dreams as mythical creatures such as the Mermaid. EA lets players not only live out their dream lives but also fulfill their mythical fantasies through the Island Living Expansion Pack.

There are currently three ways to become a Mermaid in the game: Create A Sim (CAS), Mermadic Kelp, and make a baby with another Mermaid. This article has detailed each option to help become a mermaid.

Steps to become a Mermaid in Sims 4

Mermaid Sims gets two forms: the usual human form and the Mermaid form. In the Mermaid form, they get to have a Mermaid tail, with different colors and cosmetic options, and more. Becoming a Mermaid also opens up new interactions with other characters, new skills, and more content in the Island Living Expansion Pack.

The first method for becoming a Mermaid is by choosing a Mermaid Sim during the Create a Sim screen or the CAS. To do that, simply click on the ‘+’ icon in the character creation and choose to add an Occult. After making the choice, you will get to choose the Mermaid Occult. Doing this will make a Mermaid Sim appear on the CAS which you can customize as you wish.

However, if you want to turn an already existing Sim into a Mermaid, you must follow the second method, which will need the Mermadic Kelp item. First, you need to obtain the kelp by using any of the following methods:

Fishing

Diving for treasure

Asking a dolphin to bring a treasure

Exploring the cave in Mua Pel’am

After you obtain the item, simply making your Sim consume it will turn it into a Mermaid.

Since obtaining the Kelp can be a hassle, you can simply use cheats to obtain it. The Mermadic Kelp can be obtained through cheats by using the following steps:

First open the cheat console on the system using these commands:

Ctrl+Shift+C for PC

Command+Shift+C for Mac

R1+R2+L1+L2 for Console

After opening the cheat window, promptly type there: Testingcheats True or Testingcheats On. This will enable the cheats in the game.

After doing that, simply type:

bb.showliveeditobjects

bb.showhiddenobjects

After inputting all these commands, simply head to the Search Box in Build Mode and search for Mermadic Kelp. Once it shows up you can obtain as many as you want. However, if you are not comfortable with these measures, then the last option is to romance another Mermaid.

It’s pretty straightforward. Find a Mermaid and romance them. When you marry a Mermaid and have a child, there's a 50% chance the child will inherit the Mermaid traits. In this way, although your Sim won't become a Mermaid, your offspring gets to be one!

Read More Sims 4-related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback