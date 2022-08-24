How to begin the Buried Memory quest line in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.2 or Buried Memory brings a new slate of dungeons, trials, raids, and quests to Final Fantasy XIV.

This new content has players ready to dive right back into the Final Fantasy MMO. The continuation of the game's story is what many fans have been waiting for.

Of course, players will need to complete the entirety of the Endwalker expansion's main quest line. Once that has been done, they can head to Radz-at-Han to start the Buried Memory campaign.

Radz-at-Han holds the starting point for the Main Quest Scenario of Buried Memory in Final Fantasy XIV

A promotional image for the Final Fantasy XIV Buried Memory update (Image via Square Enix)

Radz-at-Han is a pretty popular hub location in Final Fantasy XIV. Here, players can find powerful gear, talk to various NPCs, start quests, and sell items to obtain in-game currency.

This location happens to hold the starting point for the Main Quest Scenario of Buried Memory. Players can kick off the quest line with "In Search of Azdaja" directly at coordinates X:4.4 Y:9.8.

To get there, players should head to the main Aetheryte Stone after reaching Radz-at-Han. This will take them to the Meghaduta Aetheryte to the northwest. Up the stairs here, players will find Varshahn, the "In Search of Azdaja" quest giver.

Players must interact with Varshahn to start a conversation and accept the first quest in the new Buried Memory update. Quest markers will be given for players to follow. They will help them reach the destination of each objective and complete the quest.

All Buried Memory quests in Final Fantasy XIV

The Buried Memory main quest line introduces nine new quests to Final Fantasy XIV. These quests will have to be completed in order. Players will eventually get to the final quest that is titled after the update.

Each quest requires players to be at level 90 and to have completed all previous quests from the Endwalker expansion.

Listed below are all the quests available in the Buried Memory quest line:

In Search of Azdaja

Shadowed Remnants

Where Everything Begins

Groping in the Dark

Nowhere to Run

The Wind Rises

Return from the Void

A World with Light and Life

Buried Memory

Buried Memory provides loads of new content that will surely take Final Fantasy XIV players hours upon hours to finish. They'll have to take part in the new quest line regardless of whether they want to access the game's new dungeon and trial.

Other Buried Memory content

Aside from the main quest line, Buried Memory brings a lot to the table. Here is everything else players can experience with patch 6.2:

New Pandaemonium: Abyssos raid dungeon

A variety of weapons and armor

Many new side quests

Island Sanctuaries that allow players their own personal paradise

Additional PvP modes

New cosmetic options

Updates to the weekly Wondrous Tails activities

These are the highlights of the 6.2 patch notes, but there are many more changes that have been made to the game.

Tweaks to abilities and movement, updates to graphics and in-game functionality, and new rewards are all available with Buried Memory.

