How to begin the Shrouded Deep Adventure in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves just received the new Shrouded Deep Adventure, which brings players face-to-face with the Shrouded Ghost enemy. Taking on the adventure will bring any daring pirate up against one of the rarest sharks in the game, a ghost-based Megalodon.

Before players can begin the adventure, though, they'll need to start the quest itself. Like any narrative adventure that is added to Sea of Thieves, there is a full quest chain linked to the event at hand.

These events are usually limited-time affairs. The Shrouded Deep will run from April 21 to May 12. This means completionist pirates will want to jump on this adventure as soon as possible.

What to do to start the Shrouded Deep Adventure in Sea of Thieves

Head to the Killer Whale ship for the adventure. (Image via Rare)

Before heading out on the Shrouded Deep Adventure in Sea of Thieves, players will need to speak to Larianna, the leader of the Bilge Rats. She is known to give plenty of Voyages to pirates, and she is typically the quest giver when new Adventures are introduced to the game.

After speaking to Larianna, players can pursue the Shrouded Ghost in the open ocean.

Shrouded Deep quest steps:

With the quest in hand, pirates should seek out Belle and Merrick, who have crashed their ship, the Killer Whale.

Head towards M12 on the map grid to find Belle and Merrick with their ship wedged on a rock.

Board the Killer Whale and speak to Belle to begin the genuine Shrouded Deep questline.

Both Merrick and Belle will task the player with finding Megalodon souls, which requires four Megalodons to be killed in the ocean.

These souls will be used for a ritual tied to the Shrouded Ghost further into the line.

These steps are just the beginning of a full adventure that players must embark on in Sea of Thieves.

Spawning the Shrouded Ghost in Sea of Thieves

After players take down four different Megalodons in Sea of Thieves and collect their souls, it's time to take on the Shrouded Ghost. But first, players involved in the adventure will need to complete the ritual that summons the ghost into open water.

To complete the ritual, players will need to place all of their effigy items in the center of the Killer Whale. When all four effigy items are placed, imbued with the souls of a Megalodon, a beam will go into the sky from the ship.

From there, players should play a tune with the beam alight, and the ritual will start. The Shrouded Ghost will appear, and the battle can begin in Sea of Thieves.

