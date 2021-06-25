Where to find Duke in Sea of Thieves

Duke is an NPC in Sea of Thieves who many players believe has something to hide.

The mystery behind Duke isn't all that much of a mystery for those who pay close enough attention. It's hard to do that, though, with how much this Sea of Thieves character moves about.

This paranoid fellow has traveled from location to location, hoping to outrun the skeletons that are allegedly chasing after him. So where does Duke currently settle in the Sea of Thieves?

The current location of Duke in Sea of Thieves

Simply put, Duke can currently be found at Old Salts Atoll in Sea of Thieves. Old Salts Atoll is a small island in the Ancient Isles region of the game. It has a shipwrecked galleon scattered across the beaches.

Duke ended up in this location after a long journey that once saw him as the representative for the Bilge Rats. He would sit in various taverns and barter with Sea of Thieves players.

The first time Duke moved from his post was to search for the Bilge Rats leader, Larinna, and help her defeat the skeletons. Duke went missing at the time, before turning up during Legends of the Sea, noticeably beaten up.

If questioned about his previous mission, Duke seems completely oblivious to it. He would slowly recover from his wounds as he regained his position as Bilge Rats' ambassador in the taverns.

Larinna returned in the Vaults of the Ancients update, forcefully relieving Duke of his duties and taking over. This caused Duke to travel to the Lagoon of Whispers with another Sea of Thieves NPC, Umbra.

On that adventure, Duke left to Mermaid's Hideaway and found a variety of strange markings on different islands. He would eventually have to flee from the skeletons, hiding at Wanderers Refuge.

After that, he ventured to Old Salts Atoll and can be found on its shores, albeit with a massive headache and some cryptic dialogue when speaking with Sea of Thieves players.

