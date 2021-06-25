How to find all of the Dark Brethren Journals in Sea of Thieves

Dark Brethren is one of the few brand new Tall Tales added to Sea of Thieves with its A Pirate's Life expansion update.

The update brought together Xbox's Sea of Thieves with Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean. Players can interact with characters such as Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones. They can even search for the Black Pearl.

With Dark Brethren, players will journey with the infamous Captain. On that adventure, much like the other Tall Tales, Sea of Thieves players will need to be on the lookout for journals.

All Dark Brethren journal locations in Sea of Thieves

The Dark Brethren journals are in some weird spots. Sea of Thieves players really need to look carefully when trying to find them. All in all, there are 10, and those 10 aren't too easy to locate.

My Darkest Hour

The first journal is found after Jack Sparrow opens the stone door with his locket. Make a hard right after passing through the door. The journal will be sitting on a piece of shipwreck.

Following

Following can be obtained right after the first journal. Swim through a tunnel to follow Captain Jack. On the left of the tunnel will be some white coral. The journal is on a piece of that coral.

Company

After the second Dark Brethren journal in Sea of Thieves, players will enter a small room. Use the geyser to reach a ledge, then the pulley to move a wooden beam. Cross the beam and move past the yellow plant. Instead of keeping on the pathway, hop down to the other side to find the journal stashed there.

Davy Jones

The journal entitled Davy Jones is on the Flying Dutchman. Retrieve the dagger from the Map Table and the door to the organ room will open. The journal is easy to spot on a chest.

Risk

After exiting the Flying Dutchman chamber, players will have to fight some Sirens in the water. When they are defeated, dive deep to find some cages. The first cage in the group houses the journal.

A Better Offer

After finding Risk, A Better Offer can be located. Cut loose the shipwreck below the water and jump across the gap. Under the platform, the sixth journal is hidden in the dark.

Change

Reach the top of the large cavern. Solve the Siren statue puzzles and approach the wooden door. Enter and drop in the new area. Fight the Ocean Crawlers and move to the left side of this location. The journal will be tightly packed into a patch of yellow coral.

A Change of Location

Continuing on the journey, Sea of Thieves players will come to a vertical tunnel. Solve the Siren statue puzzle and raise the water. Once the water is raised, players can reach the top of this room. The journal is on a piece of darker coral to the north.

Rescue

Rescue is located in the Brethren Court of Sea of Thieves. Against the right wall of the ramp leading into the court room, players can find the second to last journal. It is leaning against a rock formation before walking down into the room.

The Brethren Convenes

The last Dark Brethren journal in Sea of Thieves may be the easiest to spot. It is positioned against one of the chairs surrounding the table in the Brethren Court.

