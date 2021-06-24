How to find all of the Captains of the Damned Journals in Sea of Thieves

Captains of the Damned is the third Tall Tale with the A Pirate's Life expansion in Sea of Thieves.

Players get to adventure in a realm of Sea of Thieves mixed with Pirates of the Caribbean. In this massive crossover, several new Tall Tales can be voted on to send all would-be pirates on harrowing journeys.

Captains of the Damned is unlike anything Sea of Thieves has seen before. It can be started after the first two expansion Tall Tales are completed. Like in the others, there are a handful of journals scattered across the ocean to locate.

Locations of all Captains of the Damned journals in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves players will first need to locate the Flame of Souls. This is a requirement before any of the Captains of the Damned journals become available for discovery.

Damned Journal 1

Rowboat out after acquiring the Flame of Souls. Turn left and sail north. Sea of Thieves players will find a small hut with a rocking chair and a banjo. Light the torch next to the chair. The flames will reveal the first journal on a nearby bench.

Damned Journal 2

Head east after locating the first journal. On the far side of the Bayou, there is another hut with a set of stairs. Enter the hut and light another torch. This will cause other nearby torches to ignite. Follow the path the torches create to reach the water. Swim down and follow the oars. A sunken rowboat will have Damned Journal 2.

Damned Journal 3

Damned Journal 3 is just north of the second one. There is a broken mast with two hanging cages on it. This is a bit more centered in the Bayou, but still to the east. Light the torch at the base of the mast. Once the torch is lit, shoot down the cage with the more tattered rope. The journal is inside.

Damned Journal 4

The fourth Captains of the Damned journal in Sea of Thieves is found in the Fort of Lost Souls. Head to the fort and players will notice a skeleton holding a lantern on the dock. Light the lantern and again follow the path of torches that appear.

This leads to a courtyard with four larger fires to be lit. Lighting them opens a door. Jump onto the ledge and light yet another torch in a skeleton's hand. The journal will appear.

Damned Journal 5

This last Captains of the Damned journal is also in the Fort of Lost Souls in Sea of Thieves. Jump into the water of the previously mentioned pit and dive to the bottom to acquire a lockpick. Swim back up about halfway.

There is a passage there that leads to a door. Use the lockpick here and then on another door with a Jack Sparrow Wanted Sign on it. Before entered that door, go back to the cell in the courtyard and light the torch there.

Head back to the door that was just unlocked and climb the ladder in the room. Cut the rope found at the top of the ladder. Then jump across the platforms to reach the roof of the cell. Players can then jump into the cell and retrieve the final Damned Journal.

