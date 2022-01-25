How big is the file size for Dying Light 2: Stay Human?

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has revealed the hard drive space it will occupy, thanks to online retailers.

The game is one of the most hotly anticipated titles set to be released this year and after multiple delays, it's finally ready to hit shelves and storefronts.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human's file size

The PlayStation 5 edition of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will sit at a relatively modest 32.5 GB. The Xbox Series X iteration, however, is well over twice the size at 72 GB. The PC edition of the game comes in at 60 GB. Strangely, the EU and German releases of Dying Light 2 each carry smaller file sizes. At 30.9 GB and 24.8 GB respectively, some fans have suggested censorship is the explanation for the different file sizes overseas.

This information was gathered by fans through online pre-order listings on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam storefronts.

How does Dying Light 2: Stay Human compare with similar games?

The file size is always a concern when it comes to modern AAA games. As games get bigger, some fans have to put serious consideration into what's going to fill up their hard drives. Dying Light 2 is fairly small in comparison to the average of its scale, at least on the PS5. On the Xbox Series X and PC, it's comparable to its peers.

For example, last year's Call of Duty: Vanguard came in at 64.1 GB on the PS5, and 61 GB on the Xbox and PC. Battlefield 2042 came in at 42.7 GB on the PS5, 51.7 on Xbox, and a whopping 100 GB on PC. The first Dying Light sits at 40 GB on Steam, with plenty of DLC to add on.

Overall, Dying Light 2 is unique amongst modern open-world games on the PS5, where it is impressively small. Of course, this data count does not take into account the possibility of day one patches or additional downloads, which could make the game substantially larger.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human official preload date

In addition to the overall data size, online storefront listings have revealed the date players can begin preloading the game. Players of the PS5 edition of Dying Light 2 can begin preloading the game on February 2, two days before the game's full release. Fans would be well advised to take advantage of this head start to get the game ready early and preempt any day one patch, common to modern games. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a hotly anticipated title with a reasonable download size and some very exciting options for fans.

