How to do a Bluntslide in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Doing tricks is the main premise of a game like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Tricks can be something simply like a kickflip or something wild like a specific skater's special trick. From the 900 to a basic grind, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has loads of tricks to pull off.

One trick, the Bluntslide, is performed to complete certain tasks. The task, Bluntslide the Awning, in the Philadelphia level, is just one of many that require a certain trick to complete.

How to perform the Bluntslide in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

A Bluntslide is a grinding trick in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. That means it can only be performed on rails, ramp lips, or the edges of structures like rooftops and awnings.

The Bluntslide is a pretty basic grind. Here are the button combinations to perform one on each series of systems:

Xbox : Press A to Ollie, press down on the D-Pad or pull the left thumbstick down twice, then press Y.

: Press A to Ollie, press down on the D-Pad or pull the left thumbstick down twice, then press Y. PlayStation : Press X to Ollie, press down on the D-Pad or pull the left thumbstick down twice, then press Triangle.

: Press X to Ollie, press down on the D-Pad or pull the left thumbstick down twice, then press Triangle. PC : Press the Spacebar to Ollie, press S twice, then press 8.

: Press the Spacebar to Ollie, press S twice, then press 8. Nintendo Switch: Press B to Ollie, press down on the D-Pad or pull the left thumbstick down twice, then press X.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has a ton of ledges and rails for players to practice this trick on. The Bluntslide should be a grind that many came master in a short amount of time.

For those interested in seeing how the Bluntslide is performed and how it looks when done successfully, YouTuber GuidingLight put together a video. The video showcases more than just pulling off the trick.

It also shows players how to complete the "Bluntslide the Awning" challenge in Philadelphia. Give it a watch and kill two birds with one stone. See how the trick is done and get help with a challenge in the process.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has a wide variety of difficult tricks, so starting with this one should help players ease into the harder ones. Also, grinds like the Bluntslide are a great way to keep a score combination alive and increasing.

