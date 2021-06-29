How to get the secret tape in the School level of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

The secret tapes in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 provide players with a tough challenge as they skateboard around various levels.

Finding the secret tapes is a goal in every level of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 just like collecting SKATE. While the objective remains the same, the location of these secret tapes differ across each skating zone.

In chronological order, the secret tape at the School level would be the second one grabbed by Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 players, right after the secret tape in the Warehouse.

Collecting the School secret tape in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

First things first, players will need to load into the School level of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. This secret tape can be obtained with any skater in the game and doesn't require any fancy tricks outside of getting to its location.

From the start of this Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 level, drop down and skate over to the back of the building. Go up the ramp and this will take you onto the rooftop of the building.

TONY HAWK'S PRO SKATER



SCHOOL - GOALS



High Score - 15000

Pro Score - 70000

Sick Score - 125000

High Combo - 10000

Collect S-K-A-T-E

Collect 5 Textbooks

Grind 5 Tables

Wallride 5 Bells

Heelflip the Kicker Gap

Get the Secret Tape

There is an elevated platform on the roof with a long pipe leading down. The pipe ends on an extended green awning that can be used as a makeshift ramp for skaters.

Grind across that pipe to reach the awning. Skate down the entire awning until the ramp portion appears. Above the middle of the ramp will be the secret tape. Stay centered and ollie once able to get air off of the ramp.

Can't remember much of last year with lockdown groundhog Day and wine and etc, but I did just recall perfectly where the secret tape in School II in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is after 20 odd years. It's sensible and good that I'm wired this way. — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) February 8, 2021

The secret tape will be obtained, and once players select End Run, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will provide a short little scene that indicates the "Get the Secret Tape" challenge for the School level has been completed.

YouTuber PerfectParadox put together a wonderful short video showing players how to reach the secret tape with the namesake of the game, Tony Hawk, himself. Take a look above.

It shows Tony Hawk ascending the ramp to the rooftop, locating the platform, grinding the pipe, and riding the awning until the ramp is reached. After jumping, the School level secret tape in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is nabbed.

