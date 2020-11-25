The Aetherscope is one of several buildable items in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies allows players to travel into the Aether. Think of this as another dimension, where things are quite what they seem. The purpose of the Aetherscope is to see anomalies that appear when in the Aether.

Those with the Aetherscope equipped will be able to see Boss Zombies and other intel. This item is required to unlock and complete the Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter egg.

How to build the Aetherscope in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Image via Activision

Players of Black Ops Cold War Zombies will have to take care of a few things before the Aetherscope can be built. The power must be turned on and the Pack-a-Punch must be put back together.

Completing the assembly of the Pack-a-Punch will take players out of the Aether. To build the Aetherscope, a trip back to the Aether is required.

Step 1

Image via Charlie Intel

The first step is to spawn another Aether portal. Black Ops Cold War Zombies players will simply need to finish off a certain amount of Zombies. That will make another Aether portal appear. The in-game HUD and minimap will display where the portal is once a new one spawns. From there, just jump on in and travel to the Aether.

Step 2

Image via NoahJ456

Once in the Aether, Black Ops Cold War Zombies players can start hunting for the Aetherscope pieces. The first piece is located on top of the plane wreckage. The piece will be a glowing yellow color. Grab it and head to the next one.

Step 3

Image via NoahJ456

The second piece is probably the simplest to find in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. It is located in the room with the Particle Accelerator. Head up the staircase near the upgrade station and Speed Cola. The piece can be find right next to an Aether portal and a vent that Zombies can climb out of.

Step 4

Image via NoahJ456

The final piece for the Aetherscope is in the starting area of Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Go to the West side of that opening location. Find the staircase. Underneath it, next to a pile of rubble, will be the last piece.

Step 5

Image via Charlie Intel

Step 5 is the last step and involves actually building the Aetherscope. There is a workbench right under the Pack-a-Punch area. With all of the pieces found, simply interact with the workbench to build the Aetherscope. Now completing that Easter egg is a possibility.